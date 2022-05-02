CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. ELECTS TIMOTHY J. DONAHUE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

YARDLEY, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Timothy J. Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer, as its Chairman.

Mr. Donahue, in his current role since 2016 and with the Company since 1990, replaces John W. Conway in the Chairman's role. Mr. Conway, the previous President and Chief Executive Officer from 2000 through 2015, served at Crown since 1974 and as Board Chairman since 2001.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact:

Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

