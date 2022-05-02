Encore Funding Grows Leadership, Service and Sales Teams with Six New Hires

Powerhouse talent brings decades of experience and strategic networks to the lending firm.

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Funding, an alternative lender for the staffing and transportation industries, has hired six new Sales & Client Success team members to support the company's landmark expansion.

Encore, launched by entrepreneur and CEO Joel Adelman, recently acquired two national companies: Millennium Funding and TemPay. This positions Encore as a powerhouse player in the national alternative lending industry. Encore Funding's core services – payroll funding, technology solutions and strategic consulting – are now available to more clients nationwide. Read more about their services at Encore-Funding.com/Funding-Solutions .

To bolster Encore's rapid growth and influx of new funding opportunities, the private lending firm welcomes six new hires to its Sales & Client Success team:

Robinn Mikalic , Vice President of Business Development

Darlene Barzilay , Vice President of Business Development

Ed Burr , Director of Client Strategy and Growth

Lisa Huff , Director of Finance

Kim Castagnola , Client Service Manager

Micki Reisman , Sales Development Associate

"We've always set ourselves apart with personal service and exceptional client results. This talented group helps us take that even further with their deep knowledge in the staffing industry and commitment to client growth," said Adelman. Read more about the new talent at Encore-Funding.com/About-Us .

Encore's strategic services beyond payroll funding include consulting for common issues staffing entrepreneurs face: cash flow, recruitment, business development, pricing and compliance.

In addition, Encore's talent variety makes the company stand out from competition. Adelman is back in action as CEO, bringing with him several original leaders from Advance Partners, a private lending organization he began in 1998 and sold to Paychex in 2015.

Adelman has a long track record of success for both his companies and their clients. The dynamic combination of his experience and recent hires ushers in a new era for Encore Funding. Adelman strongly feels that, with the right team, Encore's potential to serve clients and accelerate their growth is unlimited.

About Encore Funding

Encore Funding is an alternative lender, founded by entrepreneur Joel Adelman, that delivers working capital, consulting and software to growth-minded entrepreneurs. Beyond receivables financing, the firm offers advisory support and resources needed to drive solutions and positive returns. Encore invests in staffing agencies, transportation, and entrepreneurs seeking to drive business, economic and community impact. For more information, visit encore-funding.com.

