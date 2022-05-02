LOCKTON′S CHICAGO OFFICE NAMES AMANDA WALCZAK AS VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER

Joining from Alliant, Walczak will focus on Employee Benefits Consulting

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton , the world's largest privately held brokerage firm that provides insurance, risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting services, names Amanda Walczak as Vice President and Producer of the firm's Chicago office.

Walczak brings nearly 20 years of experience to Lockton, with the past 16 exclusively focused on employee benefits consulting. Her previous roles include 13 years at Invision Benefit, a boutique consulting firm which was acquired by Alliant in 2019, where she stayed on as Vice President and Producer. She has worked across all regions and industries including government contractors. Walczak's diverse roster of clients span across the world from Asia, Guam and Hawaii, and coast-to-coast in the United States. Working with a large variety of organizations in these geographies has provided Walczak the knowledge and expertise to be well versed in complex benefit design & funding arrangements.

"We're excited to welcome Amanda to the firm, as we feel her global reach will have a meaningful impact on our clients' bottom line," said Robert Wierema, President of Lockton's Chicago and Wisconsin offices. "No longer will clients need to look for solutions outside of the Midwest region when we have best-in-class talent with global experience right in our Chicago office."

At Lockton, Walczak will partner with companies to understand how to meet the needs of their diverse workforces through employee benefits and supplemental programs. With her wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources, Walczak creates comprehensive and tailored benefit plans to meet the rapidly-evolving needs of employees and their employers in regulatory environments that are constantly changing. Walczak takes a holistic approach with her clients to ensure their benefit programs' strategic design is viable and sustainable.

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 31 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

