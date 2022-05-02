LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding Recognized as Most Sustainable Siding Supplier in Green Builder Media's Brand Index 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, is proud to announce that LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding was recognized as the Green Builder Media's Most Sustainable Siding Supplier in its 2022 Brand Index. The Brand Index looks at market trends and builder sentiment to evaluate the housing industry brand position in the green living marketplace.

LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding (PRNewswire)

The ranking is based on the weighted average of three factors: survey data used to gauge builders' perception of the "greenest brand," market data to determine the opinions of builders when discussing a brand, and sentiment data that tracks the number of positive brand mentions by customers who have used or have heard about the products.

"With a long history of sustainability, LP is committed to being responsible stewards of our natural resources and pioneers in the development of sustainable building products," said LP Director of Sustainability and Public Policy, Donna Kopecky. "LP is incredibly honored to be ranked number one in the industry based on votes by building professionals. We have earned our customers' trust through a steadfast commitment to develop and manufacture sustainable building products with leading carbon attributes."

This top ranking follows LP Building Solution's 2021 Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), which reported that LP SmartSide Trim & Siding stores more carbon than is released from the production and distribution of the product. This EPD, backed by third-party verified data, highlights the climate-friendly attributes of LP's engineered wood siding. Kopecky explained that the EPD supports findings about the carbon-negative properties of wood products, which can help contribute to a climate solution going forward.

LP also released its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report at the end of 2021, which delves into LP's five sustainability pillars: governance, people, environment, products, and community. Together, they form the foundation of the company's sustainability work and collective commitment to ESG principles. Highlights from the report include sustainable forest management and fiber sourcing, along with biodiversity and habitat conservation and more.

Kopecky said LP plans to continue raising its standards for environmental stewardship by optimizing processes and prioritizing supply chain responsibility to elevate the housing industry's impact on the environment.

For more information on LP's commitment to sustainability, visit lpcorp.com/sustainability.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as siding solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LP Building Solutions