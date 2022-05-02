Neurocrine Biosciences Honors Mental Health Awareness Month and Fifth Anniversary of Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week

States Across the Country Declare First Week of May (1-7) Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week to Raise Awareness of This Burdensome and Often Misunderstood Condition

An Estimated 75% of Those with TD Have Not Been Diagnosed and an Estimated 600,000 People Live with This Condition in the U.S. Alone

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced its support of Mental Health Awareness Month and commitment to raising awareness of and supporting people living with tardive dyskinesia (TD) through Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week. TD is a persistent and often irreversible movement disorder associated with prolonged use of certain mental health medicines (antipsychotics) to treat bipolar disorder, depression, schizophrenia, or schizoaffective disorder.1,2-5 This year marks the fifth consecutive year the mental health advocacy community and states across the country have recognized the first week of May (1-7) as Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week.

"Over the past five years, Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week has brought together advocacy organizations, legislators, and the community to recognize and drive increased support for those impacted by the condition," said Josie Cooper, Executive Director of the Movement Disorders Policy Coalition (MDPC). "The fifth anniversary marks an important milestone, and we will continue to partner with stakeholders to advance care and support for those living with TD in the years to come."

Since the inaugural Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week in 2018 and over the past five years, 50 states, Washington, D.C., and various mental health advocacy organizations continue to recognize the awareness week. Despite the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced awareness events and other activities online over the past two years, support of Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week continues to grow for the approximately 600,000 people with the condition.3,6 Several cities have lit government buildings in blue in recognition of Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week, and advocacy organizations have coordinated activities around TD education to support and raise awareness for the condition.

"We are proud to support Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week for the fifth straight year. With mental health continuing to be a significant challenge, it is important to include TD in the conversation because of the emotional and social consequences this disorder can have for patients already living with mental health issues," said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences. "Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week has made large strides in education and recognition since its initial launch in 2018, and we look forward to continuing to bring awareness to patients living with TD."

TD is a chronic condition that is unlikely to improve without treatment. Of those living with TD, an estimated 75% have not been diagnosed.7 The involuntary movements associated with TD can impact patients physically, socially, and emotionally, making them feel embarrassed or judged by others and, in some cases, leading them to withdraw from society and isolate themselves from the outside world.2,8-10 In a recent survey (n=350), over half (57%) of TD patients reported that their mental health has been impacted by their involuntary movements11§†. Over half (53%) of the patients also reported that TD has affected their ability to sleep, almost half (46%) stated TD affected their ability to work, and over one-third (35%) reported it impacted their ability to eat and drink11§‡.

Learn more about TD, living with TD, and how to treat TD by visiting TalkAboutTD.com.

About Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week

Over the past five years, 50 states, Washington, D.C., and various mental health advocacy organizations have recognized the first full week of May (1-7) as Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week. This awareness week recognizes the approximately 600,000 Americans living with this involuntary movement disorder.3,6 Some states and local advocacy groups are also hosting virtual educational briefings to raise awareness. Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week encourages the mental health and broader communities to learn about ways to recognize TD symptoms, understand the burden of the condition and talk to their healthcare provider if they think they or someone they know may have the condition.

As part of Neurocrine Biosciences' commitment to TD education, more information is available on Neurocrine.com/TDAW and resources are available at TalkAboutTD.com. These resources can help patients and care partners understand TD and recognize its symptoms, request support, and have a conversation with their healthcare provider about ways to manage their TD, including treatment options. For more information, follow and join the conservation online by sharing #TDAwarenessWeek.

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (like antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Taking antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, and certain medications to treat upset stomach, nausea and vomiting are associated with TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect approximately 600,000 people in the U.S.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as over a dozen mid- to late-stage clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

References:

§ Base: Patient ATU 2021. Target patients (diagnosed TD or suspected TD) n=350.

† Responses based on survey question: Since first experiencing involuntary movements, how have the following areas of your life been affected, if at all? Please use a scale of 1 to 5 when 1 means "Not affected at all," and 5 means "Extremely negatively affected."

‡ Responses based on question: Since first experiencing involuntary movements, how has your ability to perform the following daily activities been affected, if at all? Please use a scale of 1 to 5 when 1 means "Not affected at all," and 5 means "Extremely negatively affected."

