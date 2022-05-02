New Research Unveiled At Forrester's B2B Summit North America Urges CMOs To Redefine Marketing's Mandate

B2B CMOs should drive alignment across the ecosystem to shape their company's future

AUSTIN, Texas and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research unveiled at Forrester's (Nasdaq: FORR) B2B Summit North America, B2B CMOs are increasingly playing a critical role in driving sustainable and profitable growth for their companies. They are steering their firms through cultural and societal changes — including shifting macroeconomic factors and a changing workforce — all of which have important implications for their company's growth strategy. According to Forrester's Marketing Survey, 2022, B2B marketing decision-makers indicated "addressing changing buying behaviors" as their most important priority over the next 12 months. Amid this broader dynamic, B2B CMOs must redefine how marketing delivers value to its key stakeholders. Leading CMOs are leveraging technology and data to shape their corporate strategy, collect and activate customer insights, and create a sense of purpose for their brands.

At B2B Summit North America, which kicked off today in Austin, Texas, and as a digital experience, Forrester analysts will unveil new research and frameworks to help B2B CMOs redefine marketing's mandate. They include:

"More than ever before, B2B CMOs need to play a pivotal role in driving the longer-term growth agenda of their organizations," said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. "To do this, leaders need to not only manage external realities but also navigate through their own organizational constructs. As a result, creating a clear vision forward is not always easy. At B2B Summit North America, we will unveil new research and insights to help leaders break down that complexity to develop future outlooks that engage all stakeholders."

