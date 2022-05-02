Nova Bus wins an important bid from the New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is pleased to announce it has won a bid to deliver 135 40-foot transit buses to the New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The MTA Selection Committee unanimously recommended an award of the buses to Nova Bus based on evaluation criteria such as overall project cost, delivery, as well as overall quality of proposer and product. Deliveries are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will be completed by the second quarter of 2023. The buses will be assembled at the Nova Bus facility in Plattsburgh, New York State.

MTA operates the largest public transportation agency in North America and one of the largest in the world. It operates 5,927 vehicles in its bus fleet, all 100% accessible to riders with disabilities, and serves 234 local bus routes, 20 Select Bus Service routes, and 73 express routes in the five boroughs.

"Nova Bus is a national innovator in sustainable transportation initiatives and a major source of new, cutting-edge local jobs," said Senator Dan Stec. "This contract with the MTA is a major win for our region and establishes Nova Bus and the City of Plattsburgh as key hubs for economic opportunity and potential in New York State."

"We can all be extremely proud of the success of our Quebec icons internationally," declared Martine Hébert, Quebec Delegate General in New York. "As such, Nova Bus illustrates both the excellence of Quebec innovation and the contribution that our companies can make to our respective economies. It also reminds us that a lot of work is required to achieve such success. On behalf of the Quebec Government Office in New York, I would like to congratulate all the teams involved in this project. Quebec is very fortunate to have such an international presence and we intend to continue every day to better support our businesses and promote Quebec expertise."

"We are thrilled about this renewed trust in our long-standing partnership with the MTA," said Martin Larose, President of Nova Bus. "This award for delivering 135 buses to its fleet is a true testament to our tireless efforts to provide high-quality products and exceptional service to transit agencies across North America. We are especially proud of the positive impact this order will have on the region, as these buses will be made by New Yorkers for New York riders."

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric and hybrid buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group.

