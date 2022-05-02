Phenology, a New Women's Health Brand From the Team at Hologram Sciences, is the One-Stop Destination for Menopause

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenology, the new women's health initiative officially launches as the next company from the team at Hologram Sciences, designed to holistically improve every aspect of the menopause experience including the physical, mental, and emotional impacts. Phenology offers a comprehensive collection of personalized beauty and wellness products and services, including revolutionary at-home hormone testing and tracking, on-demand in-app coaching, as well as a holistic line of science-backed nutritional supplements, with patent-pending ingredients, and naturally powerful wellness and beauty essentials.

Every woman can expect to go through menopause, but many don't recognize its symptoms. It is a complex natural transition that can show up in different ways, last for months or years, impact work, daily life, relationships, and self-esteem. So, it's no surprise that women in menopause often feel isolated, stressed, and struggle to find relief. Phenology's innovative and comprehensive approach helps women address a broad range of the most prevelant and bothersome symptoms brought on by the hormonal changes associated with perimenopause and menopause so they can focus on living their best lives.

General Manager, Jess Graham: "I had never in my life felt that I was held back by my biology, but as I began to experience perimenopause, sleepless nights, mood swings and painful periods started having a real impact on me. These symptoms, and so many others, are a fact of life for most women," says Graham. "We deserve evidence-based, scientific solutions and meaningful innovations to support this journey — and also deserve to have an affirming experience. And that's what we're providing with Phenology."

Graham is joined by Phenology's women-led team of scientific and medical experts, including Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Kourtney Sims, who is a board-certified OB/GYN by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Kourtney is also certified by the North American Menopause Society and holds a certificate in plant-based nutrition from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Kourtney: "We are the only menopause brand that brings together first-of-its-kind at-home hormone testing with a hope for greater predictability of symptoms, a full suite of evidence-based natural supplements, beauty products and an app with one-on-one coaching for ongoing support," Dr. Kourtney says. "This approach more holistically addresses the health and beauty symptoms that women experience as a result of the hormonal changes associated with menopause."

Phenology's daily wellness and beauty relief regimen:

Morning and Evening Gummy Duo with optional Sleep or Beauty Boosters (US retail $80 one-time/ $72 subscription + $5 per boost) contains a patent-pending combination of saffron extract and genistein (which is found in plants like red clover, alfalfa and soy) and is clinically designed to manage a wide range of perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes, sleep disruptions, mood changes, loss of energy, and dry skin, supporting a healthy, balanced mood and a good night's rest*.

Lucid Lift Refreshing Mints (US retail $19 / $17 subscription) are formulated with vitamins B6 and B12, to help regulate energy, L-theanine and naturally derived caffeine (with no jittery side effects) to help combat brain fog and keep perimenopausal/menopausal women feeling sharp*.

Cool Mist (US retail $19 / $17 subscription) is a portable skin soother that can be used on-the-go to deliver powerful relief on contact from hot flashes and night sweats brought on by perimenopausal/menopause via a proprietary blend of Coolact® 10, which activates skin receptors to produce a cooling sensation, the hyaluronic acid HYA-ACT™ and collagen-protecting BEL-EVEN®.

Fresh Start Skin Roller (US retail $19 / $17 subscription) is designed to glide onto the face, neck and arms whenever needed to soothe skin and offer immediate and long-term relief from hot flashes and night sweats brought on by perimenopausal/menopause. It contains BEL-EVEN®, HYA-ACT ™ and Coolact® 10.

Daily Glow Facial Cream (US retail $69 / $62 subscription) is a luxurious long-lasting whipped cream that locks in moisture for smooth, supple, luminous skin. Scientifically formulated with squalane to bring dry, tired skin back to life, it contains a proprietary blend of HYA-ACT ™ and BEL-EVEN ®, as well as moisturizing PENTAVITIN® with the calming effects of CBD. It provides 72 hours of deep hydration and helps replenish the skin's protective barrier and can visibly diminish crow's feet.

COMING THIS SPRING

To offer the most advanced at-home hormone testing, Phenology exclusively partnered with inne, a Berlin-based biotech start-up, to produce a novel, non-invasive hormone testing and tracking platform called the inne Minilab, which captures daily saliva samples and records real-time measurements of progesterone in less than 30 minutes — a first of its kind in the US.

As a result, she will be able to prepare for unpredictable periods and eventually may predict, in a reasonable window, when she might experience symptom spikes. The at-home hormone tracking technology will be available through an invited consumer pre-release program.

ABOUT PHENOLOGY

Phenology is a personalized women's health initiative that delivers timely relief and expert guidance through each stage and symptom of menopause. By bringing together world-class expertise and advanced insights with at-home hormone testing, one-on-one coaching, naturally powerful patented ingredients, and targeted supplements, proven beauty solutions, and rescue remedies, Phenology is redefining menopause science for all. Phenology is the debut women's health brand from the team at Hologram Sciences, a science-and-technology-driven company that is reimagining the future of personalized nutrition. www.myphenology.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact Matthew Snyder and Bryn Kenny at MBA Partners .

