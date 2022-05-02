The Rise of New Dual Miners Technology

HELSINKI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dual Miners (www.dualminers.com/) have crossed the $20million USD mark in pre-orders and sales. Dual Miners has announced the official introduction of three mining rigs that have the potential to change the worldwide crypto industry. They have recently earned the distinction of becoming the first company to ever produce an extraordinary range of endothermic cryptocurrency mining rigs.

Dual Miners has used ASIC chip technology to create three solutions that are pre-configured for ease of use and promise a return on investment in as little as one month, led by some of the most experienced specialists in the Cryptocurrency mining industry.

DualPro, DualPro Max, and the most recent DualPremium are the company's current products, which support profitable operations on the blockchain of choice, according to a statement.

Dual Miners is a chip design and manufacturing firm established in London, with offices in Finland, South Korea, and Australia. It has a number of teams with in-depth understanding of, among other things, Blockchain technology and technological design.

The company provides graphics processing units to consumers in addition to providing crypto wallet development services. On three continents, the company has offices. Due to its extensive experience in the market, Dual Miners has acquired a solid name in the Blockchain industry.

As a result, Dual Miners will cover both shipping and import duties, allowing consumers to spend no more than the cost of the device and obtain everything they need to get started without incurring additional fees.

About Dual Miners

Dual miners, which bills itself as the world's first dual-mining firm, was founded in 2015 with the goal of developing and selling the world's first leading dual Cryptocurrency miners that use either SHA-256 or Scrypt technology, respectively. With the DualPro, we set out to provide more power at a lower cost than had previously been available. Dual Miners is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and maintains offices in other locations throughout the globe. On the website www.dualminers.com, you may find out more about the company.

