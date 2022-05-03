AGS And Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas Bet Big With 39 Bonus Spin Xtreme-Enabled Table Games

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) brings its revolutionary Bonus Spin Xtreme ("BSX") to nearly 40 table games at the now open Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas.

BSX is now available on 39 total table games at the Palms, including:

24 blackjack tables

12 baccarat tables

3 roulette tables

High-limit blackjack and baccarat tables are included in the numbers above, giving high rollers a chance at a BSX-connected jackpot as well.

Ronald LaDuca, AGS' Vice President of Sales for Table Products, says: "This cutting-edge install is a major success for AGS. Our deal with the Palms marks our largest Bonus Spin Xtreme installation to date. We're proud to work with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to bring BSX to new players at the Palms Las Vegas, building on our previous install of 12 roulette tables at the Band's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel in California."

Paul Garcia, Director of Tables Games at the Palms Las Vegas, says: "By linking nearly 40 tables on Palms' floor to a fast-growing single jackpot pool, Bonus Spin Xtreme elevates the player experience by creating more ways to win and have fun at the table."

BSX is a proprietary technology that can link all table games within a casino, even if those games have disparate math models. The feature provides faster incrementing and larger progressive jackpots, rising to the challenge of offering a single jackpot on community-style table games.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About Palms Casino Resort

Palms Casino Resort is making history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe. Palms Casino Resort features two distinct towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites, a diverse mix of bars, restaurants, live entertainment venues and immersive lifestyle experiences across a 95,000-square-foot reimagined casino. The resort also includes over 190,000 square feet of meeting, convention and event space; the Pearl, a 2,500-seat theater; an expansive pool and spa area; wedding chapel; the Brenden Theatres 14-screen cinema and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums.

Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority ("SMGHA") an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. For more information visit http://www.palms.com/ or the Palms Press Room. Follow Palms on social media Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

