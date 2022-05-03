Banner Health Invests In Atlas Healthcare Partners

Partnership Expands and Diversifies Banner's Ambulatory Delivery Platform

PHOENIX, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Healthcare Partners (Atlas), which specializes in developing and managing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in partnerships with health systems and physicians, announced today that Banner Health has invested into Atlas.

"Based on the significant growth and success that Banner and Atlas have achieved together through our Banner Surgery Center network joint venture, it was a logical next step for Banner to invest in Atlas to help the company scale and grow into a larger national partner for other health systems as well," said Scott Nordlund, Banner's Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. "Banner's decision to invest in Atlas aligns us at the management company level in addition to the regional joint venture and local ASC levels and creates a unique surgery center management company focused on creating strategic partnerships with health systems including ASC network development, investment and operations."

Atlas formed a joint venture partnership with Banner in 2018 to develop and operate a network of ASCs in Arizona, Colorado, and Wyoming. This strategy has resulted in significant growth over the last three years, expanding from eight ASCs to 26, growing volume 155% and growing revenue by 475%. The Banner Atlas joint venture expects to double in size and own and manage over 50 ASCs by the end of 2025.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Banner," said Atlas Healthcare Partners CEO Aric Burke. "Our multi-level partnership with Banner serves as an innovative model for other health systems seeking to develop and implement a fully integrated ASC strategy that aligns all parties; health system, management company, physicians, patients, and communities."

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner also has an academic division, Banner – University Medicine, and a partnership with one of the world's leading cancer programs, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner's array of services includes a health-insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division, and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits, and Banner operates a free 24/7 nurse line for health questions or concerns. Patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners specializes in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). In 2018, Banner Health partnered with Atlas Healthcare Partners to develop, manage, and grow their ASC network. Since then, Atlas has helped Banner triple their ASC footprint increasing its market share and ASC service line offerings. Atlas has a unique value proposition through its commitment to health system integration and physician partnerships. For more information, visit www.atlashp.com .

