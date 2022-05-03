DARIEN, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEFALY Technology, the maker of the CEFALY migraine treatment device, has announced that a portion of their revenue for May will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

CEFALY Technology Announces New Initiatives to Support Mental Health for Individuals With Migraine

A common and debilitating neurological disorder, migraine has been ranked by the World

Health Organization as the world's second leading cause of disability. While migraine itself is not a mental health disorder, research has shown that migraine and certain mental health conditions often occur together:

About 20% of people with episodic migraine (headaches on 14 or fewer days per month) may also have depression.

About 20% of people with episodic migraine have anxiety.

Between 30% and 50% of people with chronic migraine (15 or more headache days per month) also have anxiety.

(Source: The American Migraine Foundation)

Treating migraine along with anxiety or depression can be challenging because of medication interactions and side effects. CEFALY helps people with migraine relieve their pain and regain control over their lives with clinically proven, drug-free, external trigeminal nerve stimulation (e-TNS) treatment. The CEFALY device delivers a mild electric stimulation to reduce pain signals of the trigeminal nerve, a primary pathway for migraine pain.

In addition to supporting NAMI this month, CEFALY Technology is proud to be a StigmaFree Company. As NAMI defines it, a StigmaFree company has "a culture of openness, acceptance, and understanding about employees' overall health and well-being."

CEFALY Technology seeks to cultivate a culture of caring and engagement around mental health. The company urges its employees to learn the facts about mental illness, advocate on behalf of individuals affected by mental health conditions in our community and take the StigmaFree pledge at www.nami.org/stigma-free.

"CEFALY has long fought to remove the stigma from migraine, and we'll continue to be vocal advocates for everyone who is living with migraine and another mental health condition," said Jen Trainor McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "We're proud to support NAMI's efforts during Mental Health Awareness Month."

About the CEFALY device:

CEFALY Technology is the maker of CEFALY, an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the trigeminal nerve. The device offers two distinct treatment options -— a 60-minute ACUTE setting that serves as an abortive treatment for pain relief at the onset of a migraine, which is clinically proven to stop or reduce migraine pain during an attack; and a 20-minute PREVENT setting for daily use to help prevent future episodes.

About CEFALY Technology:

CEFALY Technology is a Belgium based company with U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to provide the migraine community with forward-thinking treatments that are drug-free and clinically-proven to relieve and prevent future attacks.

Learn more about CEFALY by visiting www.CEFALY.com and following us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jen Trainor-McDermott

CEO

J.trainor@cefaly.com

Mobile: 516-456-4110

Office: 475-207-5336

View original content:

SOURCE Cefaly Technology