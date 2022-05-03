eMoney Advisor Seeks Aspiring Financial Planners for Student Advisory Board

University Program juniors and seniors are eligible to apply for the Fall 2022 semester
RADNOR, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, is seeking financial planning students to join its Student Advisory Board for the Fall 2022 semester. As advisory board members, students will work alongside eMoney Financial Planning Education Consultants to help address the latest trends in personal financial planning, receive professional mentorship, and network with students from other universities.
Launched earlier this year, the Student Advisory Board aims to support eMoney's NextGen efforts while offering first-hand experience working in FinTech. Key initiatives for the Board include testing and providing feedback about Incentive—eMoney's financial planning and wellness mobile application—through the lens of the next generation financial professional and consumer, providing NextGen ideas for the annual eMoney Summit, and creating the framework for a new online community for NextGen partnerships.
"As a leader in the industry, we are committed to understanding how technology plays a role in current client relationships, the impact of financial wellness, and delivering innovative education and research," said Celeste Revelli, CFP®, director of financial planning at eMoney. "It is our responsibility to help the next generation of financial planners acquire the skillsets needed to be successful in this profession and lend their voice to shape the future of the industry."
Since 2015, eMoney has partnered with more than 110 universities across the country to provide students pursuing financial planning degrees access to the eMoney platform. Through the program, students have the option to earn an official eMoney Certification and demonstrate their proficiency in the software. Over 2,000 eMoney Certifications have been issued to date. Students who participate in the University Program are eligible to apply for the Student Advisory Board. Additional requirements include:
- Personal Financial Planning degree preferred, or other related field of study
- One semester commitment
- Financial planning experience preferred but not required
- Interest in financial technology, financial wellness, and/or behavioral finance
To apply, eligible students must complete this application no later than May 18. To learn more about eMoney's University Program, visit https://emoneyadvisor.com/university-program-certification/.

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 96,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4.5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.
