Fuel Cycle Launches Brand Health Tracking Solution

New measurement tool tracks core metrics for brand health continuously while using advanced analytics to provide actionable intelligence for marketers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced the launch of Brand Health Tracking by Fuel Cycle . The new tool uses advanced analytics for brand health tracking data, giving actionable insights into a company's key performance metrics. Brand Health Tracking by Fuel Cycle's increased testing frequency enables brands to identify and react to newer market trends, changing customer mindsets and new entrants in the market — helping keep products up-to-date and gain market share.

Brand tracking is a critical business tool that directly impacts sales, marketing and strategy decisions. Today, most companies measure brand health on a quarterly or annual basis, providing exhaustive in-depth reviews on brand awareness and perception. This approach can be a significant time and cost investment, create data fatigue and make it difficult to track progress on new forward-looking initiatives. Brand Health Tracking by Fuel Cycle provides a new approach to brand health, focused on delivering continuous actionable insights to brands.

Brand Health Tracking by Fuel Cycle, grounded in leading methodological research, features two models that track changes as they're happening and the "why" behind those changes — crucial components so brands can make informed business decisions quickly. The Essential model, which runs up to monthly, tracks conversion funnel metrics — such as awareness, consideration and purchase history — helping users identify when changes happen that they should dig deeper into. The Deep Dive model, which tracks up to quarterly, leverages an advanced analytics system to monitor brand attributes compared to competitors — like value, premium and uniqueness — and a key drivers analysis to identify attributes that should be enhanced or emphasized to gain market share.

"Time is of the essence in today's competitive product landscape, and waiting to determine critical decisions on marketing, sales and strategy is no longer feasible," said Rick Kelly , CPO of Fuel Cycle. "Brand Health Tracking by Fuel Cycle gets users the insights they need on how their brand is performing as they happen. That way, they can pivot their product's direction sooner rather than later. It's a forward-looking, automated system that enables faster execution and accelerates when users can see the impact of their work."

Brand Health Tracking by Fuel Cycle can also be used to complement existing brand health tracking solutions that offer deep insights into a brand's health on an annual basis. Users can run the Essential model, which tracks changes over time monthly, in conjunction with their existing solution to see when the changes are happening, while still accessing their current insights.

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

