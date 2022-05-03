GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ Named Winner in Energy Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™, the only system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials, has been awarded as the winner in the Energy category as part of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. The winners honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, announced the launch of Timberline Solar™ in January. GAF Energy developed and assembled the Timberline Solar™ roof at the company's manufacturing and R&D facility in California.

The system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar ES™ Energy Shingle – and boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch, which integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. Timberline Solar™ is in a class of its own: reliable, durable, cost-effective, easy to install, and aesthetically superior.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company. For all solar's success over the last decade, it's installed on only a tiny percentage of homes in the U.S. Solar needs to be on every roof to drive real impact for the world. We believe Timberline Solar is the game-changing innovation that will get us there–it can take solar from a niche product to mass market adoption. Now, thanks to the team that developed Timberline Solar, the five million homeowners that buy new roofs every year have an attractive, durable, affordable solar roof option for the first time," said Martin DeBono , president of GAF Energy. "Distributed solar at that scale will truly change the world. At GAF Energy, we're focused on making that change reality by leading the next generation of clean energy adoption."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky , interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more.

The Timberline Solar ES™ has received multiple awards and honors since its launch earlier this year, including the Best of Innovation award from CES, Green Builder Sustainable Home Award, Good Housekeeping Editor's Choice for CES 2022, and the NAHB Best of IBS Awards, Most Innovative Construction Tool.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof ®". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its 140-year history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel and SGI, as well as related businesses Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com.

