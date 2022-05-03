Huntington Hospital launches new name and logo: Huntington Health, An Affiliate of Cedars-Sinai

PASADENA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To more accurately reflect the broad scope of the health care services it provides to the community, and to represent its new affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, Huntington Hospital is introducing a new logo and name. The hospital, its physician group, and all of its outpatient programs and locations will now be under the umbrella of Huntington Health, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai.

"We are excited to share our new name and logo with our community," says Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Huntington Health. "As our services have grown over the years, our care has expanded far beyond our hospital walls. From primary care to emergency care – all delivered with excellence and compassion – Huntington Health offers a full spectrum of care options to help keep our community healthy. And with our affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, Huntington Health is well-positioned to ensure world-class care for years to come."

The recent affiliation with Cedars-Sinai Health System further strengthens Huntington's ability to provide the San Gabriel Valley with accessible, coordinated, high-quality care, close to home. The affiliation enables many different types of collaborations between Cedars-Sinai and Huntington on clinical services, research, clinical trials and education.

For details on Huntington Health, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai, visit their website's new url: www.huntingtonhealth.org

About Huntington Health

Huntington Health, www.huntingtonhealth.org, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai, offers the full spectrum of care for every need: Whether at our hospital, urgent care, ambulatory surgery center, cancer center or doctor's office, we're here to care for the physical, mental and social well-being of every person. Huntington Health is home to the largest emergency department and only level-II trauma center in the San Gabriel Valley. And our Family Birth Center and level-III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) give babies the safest start to life. Learn more about us on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

