Info-Tech Research Group Brings CMO On Board as Firm's Market Share Continues to Grow

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has named global technology marketing executive Julianne Garry as Chief Marketing Officer. This appointment follows the rapid growth of the firm's workforce by 43% in 2021, with Info-Tech crossing the 1,000-employee milestone in March of this year. The addition of a new CMO marks another significant milestone for the IT research and advisory firm.

CMO headshot (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

"While the world makes a more permanent shift to remote and hybrid work, the requirement for IT exceeds capacity in virtually every organization and the demand for our services continues to grow," says Joel McLean, Executive Chairman and Founder of Info-Tech Research Group. "Our next chapter requires an experienced and strategic marketing leader to manage and develop that success. Julianne brings invaluable expertise and a future-focused approach that will advance our ability to serve members effectively and empower them with the data they need to achieve their goals."

Julianne has spent over 25 years at the forefront of marketing transformative digital technologies to IT and business leaders for such organizations as IBM, Charter Communications, Virtusa, and IQVIA. As a strategic and award-winning marketer, she has built and transformed marketing organizations and reinvented commercial value from the clients' point of view across a variety of sectors. With a background in psychology, Julianne brings a unique sensibility to brand strategy and marketing that humanizes the interaction between people and technology.

"Today's CIOs face extraordinary expectations and pressure to drive business value in an increasingly complex IT environment. Their needs, mindset, and ways of working have changed," says Julianne Garry, newly appointed CMO at Info-Tech Research Group. "Info-Tech has constantly innovated to help CIOs foster change and transformation. I'm excited to be a part of the organization during this time of tremendous growth."

Info-Tech has offices in Canada, the United States, and Australia, and anticipates adding another 200 employees to its roster this year. More announcements are expected from the firm over the coming months.

To learn more about Info-Tech and to download all the latest research, visit www.infotech.com or connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook for the latest updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the leading information technology research and advisory firms in the world, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group