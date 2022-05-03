Jordan B. Peterson to Speak at Hillsdale College Commencement

Professor and psychologist will address Hillsdale College class of 2022

HILLSDALE, Mich., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillsdale College will be hosting its 170th commencement ceremony on May 7. Author, clinical psychologist, and University of Toronto professor emeritus of psychology Jordan B. Peterson will address the graduating class.

Hillsdale College clocktower logo (PRNewswire)

WHEN:

Saturday, May 7, 2022

2:00 p.m. ET – Commencement Ceremony, including address by Dr. Jordan B. Peterson | Biermann Athletic Center (91 E. College Street or livestream.hillsdale.edu).

Doors for Commencement Ceremony open at 11:30 a.m.; media must pass through security and check-in before 1:30 p.m.

HOW:

Media must be vetted before May 5. Please contact Emily Stack Davis at pr@hillsdale.edu.

To arrange an interview with a graduate, please contact Emily Stack Davis prior to May 5.

WHO:

Class of 2022, addressed by Jordan B. Peterson

Jordan B. Peterson is a clinical psychologist, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Toronto, and the author of three books: "Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief," "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos," and "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life." He received a B.A. in political science and a B.A. in psychology from the University of Alberta, and an M.A. and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from McGill University. He has published more than 100 scientific papers, his podcasts have over 55 million downloads and consistently rank No. 1 in the Higher Education category on iTunes, and he was nominated for five consecutive years as one of Ontario's Best University Lecturers.

For a headshot of Dr. Peterson, stock photos and videos of Hillsdale College, photos from past commencement ceremonies, and a high-resolution copy of the Hillsdale College clocktower logo, click here.

Photos and video of this year's commencement activities will be available here shortly after the conclusion of the ceremony.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent, nonsectarian, Christian liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 6.3 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu .

CONTACT: Emily Stack Davis

517-803-3745

PR@hillsdale.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hillsdale College