LEADING CANNABIS RETAILER STIIIZY LAUNCHES SANTA ROSA STORE

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY, one of the fastest growing cannabis brands in the world opens its first retail location in Santa Rosa, Calif. Sonoma County locals now have easy access to the #1 cannabis brand in California, best known for innovation and premium quality products. STIIIZY Santa Rosa is fully equipped with a comprehensive collection of in-demand products, available for the first time in Sonoma County, creating a one-stop shop for all things cannabis.

STIIIZY Santa Rosa is fully equipped with a comprehensive collection of in-demand products, available for the first time in Sonoma County, creating a one-stop shop for all things cannabis. The modern retail space spans 3,500 square feet and includes STIIIZY products such as the exclusive STIIIZY extracts, flower, edibles and more, alongside other quality brands.

We had to have a STIIIZY store here in Santa Rosa as this is one of the most influential cities for cannabis culture.

"We're excited to expand our retail footprint in Northern California, and specifically in the city of Santa Rosa," said Tak Sato, President of STIIIZY parent company Shryne Group Inc. "The first time I visited Santa Rosa was to attend the Hall of Flowers trade show, one of the biggest industry events of the year. I knew we had to have a STIIIZY store here as Santa Rosa is one of the most influential cities for cannabis culture."

In addition to creating unionized job opportunities at its newest retail location, STIIIZY will bring its philanthropic project "Joint Efforts" to the Sonoma region. STIIIZY employees will be able to participate in impactful community service projects focused on sustainability, public safety, and other improvements around the store's Russell Creek adjacent neighborhood.

STIIIZY Santa Rosa is Shryne Group's 11th location in Northern California, and 21st location in the state. The newest STIIIZY store features visual art installations and exclusive STIIIZY merchandise including apparel and accessories. The modern retail space spans 3,500 square feet and includes STIIIZY products such as the exclusive STIIIZY extracts, flower, edibles and more, alongside other quality brands.

Now open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., STIIIZY Santa Rosa offers a clean, safe and compliant retail experience with 24-hour security and monitoring, as well as advance order pick-up options for consumers of legal age. Introducing a new generation of cannabis, STIIIZY always offers customers amazing deals and savings with specials regularly announced on social media.

More STIIIZY brick-and-mortar stores are planned to open soon throughout the state and beyond. STIIIZY Santa Rosa (https://stiiizy.com/retail) is conveniently located off Redwood Highway 101 at 3175 Range Avenue, Santa Rosa, Calif. 95403. More details are available by emailing santarosa@stiiizy.com.

About Shryne Group Inc.

Shryne Group Inc. is a Los Angeles-based cannabis holding company with a vertically integrated asset and license portfolio covering the breadth of California, the largest legal cannabis market in the world. The company has 21 open retail locations across California with plans for 40+ locations open by the end of 2022. Shryne Group has cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Humboldt County, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Lompoc, and has more than 2,500 employees across business lines. While rooted in California, the company also sells products in Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan.



Shryne Group's flagship brand STIIIZY has a passionate following and is inspired by authentic cannabis culture, with the goal of providing high quality cannabis products at affordable prices. The STIIIZY product line is the #1 selling vape brand nationally, the #1 overall cannabis brand in California, and the #3 selling cannabis brand overall nationally. For more information, visit www.shrynegroup.com.

