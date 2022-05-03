Lytix Biopharma to host Capital Markets Day - June 1, 2022

OSLO, Norway, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma is pleased to announce that it will host a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

The event will be open for physical attendance in Oslo, Norway , as well as a live webcast. It is scheduled to start at 14.00 CET, and is expected to last approximately two hours, including Q&A.

Speakers will be Ted White , CEO of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Verrica"), Gary Goldenberg , CMO of Verrica, Aurelien Marabelle, visiting professor at Stanford University and an internationally recognized expert on intratumoral cancer treatment, and Øystein Rekdal, CEO of Lytix Biopharma.

Verrica has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Lytix to develop and commercialize its lead compound, LTX-315, for dermatologic oncology conditions, and the first patient has been dosed in Verrica's Phase II study evaluating LTX-315 for intratumoral treatment of basal cell carcinoma (skin cancer). At the CMD the focus will be on the rationale and current state-of-the-art regarding intratumoral treatment of cancer patients. Most of all, the agreement between Verrica and Lytix and the commercial opportunity for and clinical value of LTX-315 in treatment of cell carcinomas will be highlighted.

Further details of the agenda and registration details will follow.

