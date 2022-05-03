MAKITA ADDS 19 NEW XGT® CORDLESS EQUIPMENT AND TOOLS TO EXPANDING SYSTEM

XGT® releases in May include seven new gas-replacement solutions for commercial landscapers

LA MIRADA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Makita®, the innovation leader in cordless technology, continues its expansion of the 40V | 80V max XGT® System with the announcement of 19 new products.

The 19 XGT® releases span across trades and applications including residential construction, metalworking and woodworking as well as dust extraction, outdoor power equipment, and more.

One Cordless System for Equipment and Tools



The XGT® System gives users one battery platform for a full range of eqXGTuipment and tools, from demolition hammers and high-capacity saws to core handheld tools like drills and impact drivers, and more. The new releases further extend the XGT® System, taking battery-powered products into spaces that have historically been dominated by products powered by cords, gas, and compressed air.

100 XGT® Solutions by the end of 2022

"The May launch further expands XGT® across trades and applications, and it includes seven new cutting and trimming solutions for pro landscapers," said Wayne Hart, senior communications manager, Makita U.S.A. "The new XGT® string trimmers, brush cutter and pole saws are true gas-replacement solutions, and there is more XGT® outdoor power equipment on the way to meet the strong demand for commercial-duty battery-powered OPE. It's all part of the continued growth of the XGT® System, which will reach 100 equipment and tools by the end of 2022."

The following product segments are adding new XGT® products as part of the May announcement. For more information including an online media kit, go here.

Outdoor Power Equipment

Seven new XGT® products include string trimmers, hedge trimmers, pole saws and a brush cutter. All deliver commercial-duty performance with lower noise, less maintenance, zero emissions, and no pull starts.

Metal Cutting Saws

Two new metal cutting solutions include a powerful portable band saw and a 7-1/4" circular saw with chip collector. Both deliver cutting performance that meets and exceeds corded saws.

Woodworking Tools

Makita has a deep legacy in woodworking, carpentry, and residential construction. Five new releases extend XGT® into more spaces for wood cutting, fastening, and finishing.

Vacuums and Dust Extractors

Makita is adding two powerful cordless cannister vacuums for use on construction job sites and in janitorial-sanitation applications. Additionally, a new compact stick vacuum takes cordless cleaning power into compact spaces.

XGT® Extension

Two additional XGT® releases include a professional 7" polisher, and a compact high-speed dust blower for precision cleaning.

40V | 80V max XGT® System

XGT® is Makita's 40V | 80V max system of cordless equipment and tools. XGT® outpowers, outsmarts, and outlasts the rest. Through Makita's innovative engineering, the technology within XGT® will lead to creating the equipment and tools of the future. The 40V | 80V max XGT® system is engineered for high-demand applications that use corded, gas, or air, the XGT® System delivers higher-powered solutions. With 40V max and 80V max XGT® Products, pros can fully experience a battery-powered job site.

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, power equipment, pneumatics, and cleaning solutions that offer a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With over 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information about Makita U.S.A. call (800) 4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

