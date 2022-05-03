Mariachi Festival presents UTRGV Ballet Folklórico

Celebrating our Hispanic Culture through the Arts

By Sonia Gonzales

HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mariachi Festival presents a night at the Wortham Theater featuring the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Ballet Folklórico on Saturday, August 6, 2022. This organization is comprised of 50 students who are pursing degrees in a variety of disciplines. The Ballet Folklórico has traveled throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, France and Italy to perform.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Ballet Folklorico (PRNewswire)

The UTRGV Ballet Folklórico has received national recognition through the American College Dance Association (ACDA). Their works have been showcased and selected to perform at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performance Arts in Washington, D.C.

Miguel Angel Peña Caballero serves as the director of the UTRGV Ballet Folklórico. He is a graduate from University of Texas – Pan American where he earned his BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering. He also has a MA degree in Fine Arts - Dance from the University of Wisconsin. He has choreographed special performances throughout the United States for many artists, including: Paquita la del Barrio, Vikki Carr, and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán.

"There is no other group like UTRGV Ballet Folklórico", says Macaria Mendez, Chair of the Mariachi Festival Board of Directors. "We are excited to have them perform with Mariachi 7 Leguas and the University of Houston Mariachi Pumas. This will be a spectacular evening at a first-class venue."

As part of the Mariachi Festival, Texas youth will be able to compete in a mariachi vocal competition. One winner from an elementary school, middle school, and high school will be selected and will be asked to perform with the University of Houston Mariachi Pumas on August 6, 2022, at the Wortham Theater. To participate in competition, students must create a video of themselves singing and email it to houstonmariachifestival@gmail.com by May 31, 2022.

On July 13, 2022, at 6 pm, the National Hispanic Professional Organization (NHPO) will kick-off the Mariachi Festival and El Día de Los Muertos Parade at the Aquarium Restaurant Downtown. This event is open to the public. The El Día de Los Muertos Parade is scheduled for November 5, 2022, at Sam Houston Park.

For more information on the Mariachi Festival and the Texas Youth Mariachi Vocal Competition, go to www.HoustonMariachiFestival.com.

