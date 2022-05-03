SCHA Launches "H is for Heroes" for Nurses, Hospital Weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Nurses and Hospital Weeks (May 6 – 14), the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) is launching a multi-faceted campaign, "H is for Heroes," to show appreciation and generate public support for hospital employees.

The goal of the campaign is that when people see the "H" sign on the side of the highway, they don't just think of the hospital facility nearby, but all of the people who make that care possible. From the bedmakers and maintenance crews to the doctors and the nurses and the food service workers to the radiologists, it takes an army of dedicated healthcare heroes to keep our South Carolina communities healthy.

"SCHA wants to show hospital employees how much we appreciate the incredible work they do to improve healthcare, protect our communities and save lives," said SCHA President & CEO Thornton Kirby. "They have been the frontline heroes of the pandemic, and they are the everyday heroes of their communities."

The campaign includes:

Outdoor advertising, with a customized digital billboard design that allows participating hospitals to feature their own employees and branding;

A social media campaign to share photos and profiles of "heroes" submitted by hospitals;

A "thank a hero" program of promotional offers and discounts for healthcare workers from a host of partners including businesses, universities and state agencies.

The campaign comes on the heels of SCHA's "Hero Truck" tours of the past two years, which provided supportive messages and a moment of uplift at a time when visitation limits and social distancing prohibited in-person celebrations. While popular and appreciated, the "hero truck" could be enjoyed only by people who happened to be on shift during its brief visits as it traveled across the state.

"This year we're celebrating the fact that hospitals can have their own celebrations," said Lara Hewitt, Vice President of Workforce and Member Engagement for SCHA. "While we know the pandemic isn't over, we're in a much better place today thanks to the amazing work of our hospitals and healthcare workers. We're proud to be their representatives." Learn more about this effort at scha.org.

About the South Carolina Hospital Association

SCHA is committed to making South Carolina one of the nation's healthiest states by helping our hospitals and health systems provide the best care possible. We advocate for sound healthcare policies and legislation, facilitate collaboration to tackle problems that none of us could solve alone, find and share innovations and best practices, and provide data, education, and business solutions to help our members better serve their patients and communities. Together, we are leading South Carolina to a better state of health. Learn more about SCHA at www.scha.org.

