Silverstone Partners Joins Local Logic in Early Adopter Program

MONTREAL, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more successful cities, today announced a partnership with Silverstone Partners. Through this partnership, Silverstone Partners gains access to Local Logic's location intelligence data through its Local Analytics platform and APIs, which will help to inform Silverstone Partners' strategic investments. In addition to utilizing Local Logic's insights, Silverstone Partners is a member of Local Logic's Local Analytics Early Adopter Program and will help guide the platform's future by providing feedback and insights on the platform's usage in the field.

Local Logic will enable Silverstone Partners to use data to objectively understand location as they search for new investment opportunities. The platform will allow the Silverstone Partners team to understand what markets and submarkets reflect the locational characteristics that match up with their investment thesis and deep dive for specific opportunities. Additionally, Local Logic's unique location scores will aid in quantifying the impact of location on their investment decisions.

"At Silverstone Partners, our strategy is grounded in the belief that data should play a significant role in our investment process, including identifying the best opportunities, understanding competitive dynamics, and combining these insights with local knowledge and best-in-class execution," said Adam Brueckner, Managing Principal at Silverstone Partners. "At this point in time, location data is still not a given in the commercial real estate space, and Local Logic will allow us the leverage both traditional and alternative data sources, as well as conventional and advanced analytics to screen, evaluate and select the best opportunities that result in superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

Local Logic's platform is the largest location intelligence platform in North America, incorporating more than 75 billion data points and 200 million properties across the United States and Canada. Through its proprietary Location Scores, Local Logic can quantify the inscrutable, ever-changing dynamics of consumer and renter demand. Examples of Location Scores include transit quality, access to restaurants, and quietness.

"In addition to the immense value our APIs and analytics program will bring to Silverstone Partners investors, we are thrilled to have their team participate in our Early Adopter program. They will provide valuable insights and feedback on the product that will help us refine and further develop the platform into a tool that better serves the commercial real estate industry in an actionable way. This speaks to our commitment to building a best-in-class product and creating it in a way that optimizes functionality for our partners," shared Sara Maffey, Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Local Logic.

Local Logic partners with companies both within the residential and commercial industries, providing data about every aspect outside the four walls of a property. Through this approach, the company seeks to provide a means for more intentional and intelligent urban planning. For more information on Local Logic's solutions, please visit locallogic.co .

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

