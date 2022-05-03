Smarter Sorting Named Winner in the AI and Data Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

From a 3D printed vaccine patch to an electric truck, a seawater-powered lamp to using data and math to eliminate testing on animals, the sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies and designs that are driving change.

AUSTIN, Texas and BOULDER, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarter Sorting, ( https://www.smartersorting.com/ ), a consumer goods data and sustainability company, was today named Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas award winner in the AI and Data category. The awards honor clean technology, innovations and other creative works that support positive social initiatives, address climate change and public health crises.

Smarter Sorting's nomination highlights how the company's innovations are creating a tangible impact on society and the planet. Smarter Sorting is harnessing its math, chemistry and computing expertise to provide a world-changing idea. The company uses computational toxicology analysis of consumer products to eliminate the need for LC50 testing on fish to determine if a product is toxic.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe and will be showcased in Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022).

"We take our math and data science knowledge seriously. Knowing that we have the ability to do better means we also have the moral imperative to do better," said Jacqueline Claudia, CEO of Smarter Sorting. "Smarter Sorting is focused on the bigger picture and how we can use data and computing for a better world. We can make instant decisions that are accurate and traceable – for example, allowing us to completely replace LC50 animal testing with a data-driven approach."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Smarter Sorting: Based in Boulder, Colo., Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, Smarter Sorting helps companies make, market and move consumer products better. Its customers include national discount club stores and supermarkets, as well as the brands they sell. The company's customers use its Product Intelligence Platform to gain product insights and identify how to best handle regulated consumer products across the supply chain to remain compliant, avoid fines and reduce their environmental impact. Awards for innovation, impact and employee experience include: Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, Built In Best Place to Work, Real Leader Impact Award and SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award. Smarter Sorting is an Unreasonable Impact company.

