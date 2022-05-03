Talroo and JobSync Form New Partnership, Enabling Recruiters to Find More Qualified Candidates While Increasing Conversion Rates and Lowering Cost Per Application

The technology providers are helping recruiters succeed, while enhancing the mobile job search experience for candidates.

AUSTIN, Texas and HAYMARKET, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo , the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers, announced today its new partnership with JobSync , the leading Talent Acquisition Automation Platform and provider of solutions to transform and streamline the ATS (applicant tracking system) application process. The new integration will enhance the job search experience for both candidates and recruiters. Candidates are able to complete the employers' entire application directly inside the Talroo experience. This helps recruiters attract more of the right candidates, while saving time by having completed applications delivered inside the ATS and increasing conversions.

There are many stages in the job seeker journey that recruiters have to optimize to attract the right talent, and there is often a disconnect between the web of tools, systems and sources required to meet their hiring needs. With Talroo's consumer marketing approach, companies reach the right job seekers that continue to be engaged throughout their journey, resulting in high-intent candidates delivered to employers. With JobSync and Talroo, companies reduce candidate abandonment by keeping candidates in the native Talroo job page when applying, enabling candidates to have a better application experience and ultimately leading to increased conversion rates.

Talroo engages the right candidates by leveraging its diverse talent marketplace, presenting value-driven job ads and taking a profile-driven approach to connecting employers to candidates. By emulating the ATS application natively on Talroo, the JobSync integration allows recruiters to maintain their same process, receiving resumes and having qualifying questions answered. The increased conversion rates seen from this partnership lead to reduced cost per application for employers' recruiting efforts.

"Having invested heavily in AI driven search, job discovery, and job advertising tools, we are excited to invest in partnerships to reduce friction between job seekers and employers," says Thad Price, Chief Executive Officer of Talroo. "Whether it's a native apply experience or a conversational AI bot, our mission is to optimize the experience for candidates, recruiters and their employers. The power of our combined technology helps recruiters not only attract the right talent, but convert them quickly and more often."



"By combining the reach and hyper-targeting of Talroo's solutions with JobSync's ability to convert candidates easily and insert full applications into the ATS within the recruiter workflow, employers get the volume of quick applies, with the quality of fully completed applications," says Leah Daniels, Chief Commercial Officer of JobSync. "Candidates are able to easily find and apply to the jobs they want, and recruiters are able to respond quickly, improving the experience for everyone."

About JobSync

JobSync empowers Talent Acquisition professionals to get 2-5X more quality candidates from their existing sourcing solutions with its Talent Acquisition Automation Platform (TAAP). JobSync's platform emulates the ATS application natively within job sites' Quick Applies and provides seamless integrations between job sites, ATSs, and other systems used by Talent Acquisition professionals with customized automations, filters and advanced rules. To learn more about how JobSync can help generate more quality candidates and improve the efficiency of your Talent Acquisition team visit www.jobsync.io.

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit https://www.talroo.com/

