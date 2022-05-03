United Imaging Flips the Script on its Events Program for 2022, Reveals Expanded Sales Force and U.S. Growth

Its new AE also trains new salespeople on the company's unique take on medical imaging purchasing.

HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, said that it has enhanced its U.S. domestic events program in 2022 as it also welcomed a new class of sales hires to meet growing customer demand.

United Imaging revealed significant growth, just three and a half years after officially launching commercial activity in the U.S. This growth came while the company also maintained a 96% customer satisfaction rate in 2021, with 100% of annual survey respondents saying they are either "extremely" or "very" satisfied with the company's support across all four of the modalities in which it operates.

"The way we've been growing is very intentional," confirmed Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions. "Because we are so focused on our mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we have to prioritize customer success no matter what our rate of growth is or how quickly we scale." He went on to say that United Imaging has hired so far this year at triple its normal rate "Obviously many of those are in our service organization for reasons I just mentioned, but then we are also in a great position to hire new salespeople, so we have done that too. Finding new team members who are passionate about our mission is one of the most important things in which I invested time in Q1."

United Imaging's trains its new AEs on how the company approaches medical imaging, which is different from the traditional way of doing business in the industry. Before learning about our products and services, new sales hires learn about the company they just joined: the mission, the culture of how customers are taken care of, how collaboration happens, and how the company is built for the modern world by sustaining a high degree of vertical integration and supply chain control. They also spend significant time learning about how United Imaging leverages that structure to help protect their customers' investments in their equipment through programs like Software Upgrades for Life™ where all software functionality is provided for each scanner throughout its lifecycle.

United Imaging has been bringing a steady stream of more than 200 visitors a year to its 100,000 square foot factory and showroom complex in Houston to share these benefits with customers and also show off the technology, and this pace is increasing. These visits happen both in-person and virtually, and have contributed to a change in how the company approaches tradeshows too. "Because of our footprint in Texas, which is the most incredible 'booth' we could ever have and very unique in the U.S., and also the way we saw COVID-19 change travel in our industry, we continue to take a very deliberate approach to tradeshows," said Krista K Stein, VP of Marketing & Communications for the U.S. "We see tremendous value in partnering with organizations like RSNA, AHRA, ISMRM, SNMMI, and others, but that doesn't always mean having a booth and sending equipment. We're tailoring our approach to each year and event, and you'll see us do very different things with each of these organizations in 2022." She went on to say that United Imaging has also increased the number of smaller shows it attends in the U.S. to put all the recently-hired "feet on the street" out there, citing exhibiting at ASRT coming up for the first time, as well as regional chapter shows of various organizations. The company also got involved with the Greater Houston Partnership and some of its meetings this year.

"Let's just say that you're going to see us everywhere," commented CEO Bundy. "In fact, we never really stopped seeing our customers in person when they needed us – we just did it very safely and following recommended guidelines. The fact that so many other companies are just now coming together for the first time and just now getting out and about again makes me very proud that we found a responsible way to have internal and customer interactions throughout the past couple of years that were as close to normal as they could be. The past two years solidified our base and our growth, and is the foundation for what is happening in 2022."

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @UnitedImagingHC .

View original content:

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.