Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Seth Blackley, Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Frank will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

A live audio-only webcast and replay for the events below will be available on the Investor Relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/, unless otherwise stated.

Messrs. Blackley, Johnson, and Frank will present at the 2022 BofA Securities 2022 Health Care Conference at The Encore, Las Vegas, Nev , on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 12:20 p.m. ET .

Mr. Johnson and Mr. Frank will present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at the Intercontinental Barclay New York on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:35 p.m. ET .

Mr. Blackley and Mr. Frank will present at the 42 nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, hosted by William Blair at the Lowes Chicago on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. ET .

Mr. Johnson and Mr. Frank will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Services – Value Based Care Summit to be held at Gurney's Star Island Resort, Montauk, New York on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 . This event will not be webcasted.

