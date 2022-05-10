Nueske's Applewood Smoked Beef Wins National Award

Gold sofi™ Award presented by The Specialty Food Association

WITTENBERG, Wis., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats won a Gold sofi™ award for their Applewood Smoked Beef from The Specialty Food Association in the Jerky & Meat Snacks category.

"We are so excited to receive the Gold sofi™ Award for one of my favorite products," said Tanya Nueske, President and CEO. "Our smoked beef is excellent for making wraps, sandwiches, salads, soups or used on charcuterie boards. Our Applewood Smoked Beef is unique, smoked for up to 48 hours, twice the time it takes for other specialties we craft, including our bacon."

Each year, The Specialty Food Association appoints a panel of food professionals to sample and evaluate products in several categories representing the highest-quality, best-tasting gourmet foods from around the world. "Recognition by industry colleagues is incredibly special to our Nueske team here in Wisconsin," Nueske added. "We work hard to keep the tradition of high quality and outstanding flavor in everything we make."

This is the 12th sofi™ Award over the past 21 years for the Wittenberg, Wisconsin-based smoked meats producer, including eight gold awards, two silvers, one bronze and one Best New Product.

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats, a third-generation family-owned and operated smokehouse located in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, is best known for their rich, flavorful Applewood Smoked Bacon in addition to their variety of smoked hams, poultry, sausages, and other fine smoked meats. The company has been in business since 1933.

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace, where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed, the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast.

