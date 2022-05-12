Jacobs and Morrison Energy Services Secure National Grid Projects

Project enables UK transition to sustainable energy systems of the future

DALLAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J)/Morrison Energy Services Joint Venture – J1M – was awarded three contracts to support Pembroke, Lackenby and Bramley substation projects under energy utility National Grid's six-year Substations Engineering Procurement Construction Framework in the U.K.

As principal designer and contractor, the Jacobs/Morrison Energy Services Joint Venture is progressing detailed design and early works on the Pembroke substation project in Wales, to connect it to Ireland's Greenlink interconnector, one of Europe's most important energy infrastructure projects. Work includes the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a new 400kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) extension in the existing substation.

J1M is also supporting the connection of the Dogger Bank C windfarm on the east coast at Teesside into the transmission network at Lackenby substation. When complete this will connect an installed generation capacity of 1.2GW from Dogger Bank C, providing enough clean energy to power up to two million homes.

In Hampshire, J1M will deliver National Grid's new 25kV Holly Cross substation and connect it to the Bramley 400kV substation to supply Network Rail. J1M will also support in managing rural ecological requirements and local stakeholder engagement on all projects.

"With the U.K.'s ambition to quadruple energy from offshore wind by 2030, these projects play an essential role in expanding transmission capacity to the grid," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe and Digital Strategies Donald Morrison. "Our integrated team combines deep technical experience and major projects capability to drive agile solutions that challenge the norm and support a sustainable energy system for tomorrow."

"This is a great opportunity for Morrison Energy Services, as an established energy networks service provider, to help drive forward the U.K.'s essential transition to the sustainable energy systems of the future," said Morrison Energy Services Managing Director Peter Carolan. "We are proud to be part of building a sustainable future that will ensure our homes and businesses are increasingly powered by clean energy."

From technical consultancy and engineering design, to infrastructure management services and operations and maintenance, Jacobs is providing extensive end-to-end solutions for offshore wind power development efforts — like Germany's SuedLink Program — to help meet the increasing global demand for affordable clean energy. Jacobs is also looking at the feasibility of the production and supply of green hydrogen for renewable energy company RWE's Pembroke Power Station.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Morrison Energy Services works with national energy networks to repair, renew, refurbish and maintain the country's gas and electric infrastructure, with a key focus on decarbonisation to support the transition to a Net Zero Economy. With a workforce of over 1,200 people, operating 365 days a year in local communities, Morrison Energy Services works hard to keep the lights on, households warm and appliances running. Morrison Energy Services is a part of M Group Services. www.morrisones.com

With approximately 9,000 people working from 100 locations, M Group Services delivers a range of essential infrastructure services within the water, energy, transport and telecommunication sectors in the U.K. www.mgroupservices.com

