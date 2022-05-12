Nutrabolt Appoints Two New Board Members

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global active health and wellness company, today announces the appointments of Jody Macedonio, Chief Financial Officer at Chobani, and Alicia LeBeouf, Head of Industry – Retail at Meta, to the company's board of directors. These two accomplished women will play an integral role in guiding the innovative and growing company.

"I'm thrilled to welcome these two successful and experienced professionals to our Board of Directors. I'm confident that Jody's financial and operational expertise, and Alicia's passion for the customer experience will strengthen our board and support Nutrabolt in achieving its strategic growth objectives," said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt. "I'm excited to have a world-class team in place on our Board, and work closely with them to reach our full potential as a company."

Jody Macedonio joins the board with more than 20 years of experience as a financial executive in the consumer packaged goods industry. Since 2020, Macedonio has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Chobani, the private manufacturer of Greek yogurt and other food and beverage products. By deploying smart cost controls, efficient systems, and building operational capability as part of category expansion efforts, Macedonio has delivered profitable growth for the company.

"I'm excited to join Nutrabolt's board, and look forward to helping them strategically grow market-leading performance brands. I'm looking forward to what we can do together to navigate a dynamic business environment," said Jody Macedonio.

Before her role with Chobani, Macedonio was Chief Financial Officer for Dean Foods and held senior finance roles at Henkel, Frito Lay North America and PepsiCo. Throughout her career, Macedonio has also sat on the board of Organic Valley Fresh. In addition, she has been active in several non-profit organizations including 4word, a national group serving professional women with faith through mentorship.

Alicia LeBeouf is currently at Meta as Head of Industry for Retail. In her role, LeBeouf helps retailers reimagine the shopping experience both digitally and in store to improve the omnichannel customer journey.

"I have admired the Nutrabolt brand and products for a long time. I'm honored to join the Board of Directors to support the mission of helping people live their best active lives," stated Alicia LeBeouf.

Prior to joining Meta, LeBeouf oversaw merchandising and marketing efforts for Canteen – a sector of Compass Group North America – the nation's largest micro-market and vending company. Additionally, LeBeouf held several senior leadership positions over her ten-year career at Target, including roles in operations and stores that focused on elevating the consumer experience and delivering profitable growth.

LeBeouf is passionate about the community and recently served as Vice Chair of the board for the Goodwill of the Southern Piedmont region. She also champions DEI initiatives professionally and personally by leading a diversity mentoring circle for professional Black women.

The appointment of both Macedonio and LeBeouf reinforce Nutrabolt's commitment to ensuring long-term, strategic growth. The board is comprised of a diverse, highly engaged group of individuals each with specific skills and experiences to help guide the company through today's everchanging business environment.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since our founding 20 years ago, our goal has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

