Bedsure Widens its Sustainable Product Lineup with other Bamboo-Based Products

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a global leading home textile manufacturer with over 17 million cozy customers served worldwide, is adding new bamboo-based products to its Collections Series to help customers spend their summer season more cozily and more elegantly.

Since its founding in 2016, Bedsure has been helping customers to Get Cozy from all aspects of life, all time of the year. In 2018, Bedsure innovatively launched the Bedsure 100% Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set to help hot sleepers and night sweaters to sleep through the hot and humid summer night with coziness. Having received over 38,000 reviews with a 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon, the bamboo-based sheet set has enabled a new avenue for Bedsure to provide coziness to customers, even during the most uncomfortable days of the year.

Wildly considered the "fabric of choice for the environmentally conscious," bamboo-based fabrics are some of the most sustainable materials in the home textile and even the fashion industry. Tracing back from the raw materials, utilizing bamboo to produce populous fabric-based products comes with several sustainability benefits, including but not limited to the following,

Bamboo grows quickly and is known to smother weeds

Bamboo does not require fertilizers or pesticides to grow

Bamboo requires very little water

Bamboo improves soil quality and prevents erosion

Bamboo absorbs five times more carbon than trees while producing 35% more oxygen.

Moreover, when bamboos are being manufactured into final products, they're biodegradable and hypoallergenic, allowing users to enjoy the product with peace of mind while preserving the natural ecosystem.

In addition, bamboo-based fabrics are naturally superior in moisture-wicking ability and provide exceptional breathability. On top of Standard 100 by OEKO TEX certification, which certifies the products free from harmful materials from end to end as found on most of Bedsure's products, Bedsure's bamboo-based products are the to-go option for sleepers looking for cozy summer days and nights.

Over the years, Bedsure has widened its sustainable product lineup with other bamboo-based products, including the ultra-breathable and elegant Amazon's Choice Bedsure 50% Bamboo 50% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket, the innovative Bedsure S-Curve Ergonomic Mattress Topper with Bamboo Cover, the Best-Selling Bedsure 100% Bamboo Viscose Pillow Cases, and more.

This year, Bedsure is adding additional bamboo-based products to its Collections Series to strengthen its commitment to maintaining eco-friendly and sustainability while continuing its mission to help customers Get Cozy.

Bedsure Embroidered Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set

The Bedsure Embroidered Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set is an upgrade to the original Amazon's Choice bamboo sheet set made more durable, more practical, and more stylish.

The new 250 Thread Count 100% Viscose from Bamboo Fiber utilized in the all-new Bedsure Embroidered Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set is made with a durable twill weave, making the sheet set softer, more breathable, and more durable than traditional bamboo sheets.

Now featuring an 18" Deep Pocket, the fitted sheet in the set can comfortably accommodate a mattress plus a thicker mattress topper, making the Embroidered Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set the perfect summer sleep companion for hot sleepers with an uncomfortable mattress.

The Embroidered Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set now features a stylish and trendy ivory-colored foliage-like embroidery on the side, which subtly highlights its elegant color choice and compliments any bedrooms in which it resides.

The all-new Bedsure Embroidered Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set is available on Amazon immediately. Starting at just $57.99, the new sheet set now includes two additional pillow shams and comes in three elegant colors, including Grey, Green, and White, and four sizes, including Full, Queen, King, and California King.

Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Bamboo Viscose

The new Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Bamboo Viscose is another upgrade to the original best-seller and has already crowned the Amazon's Choice status upon launch. The new upgrade is even cooler, even more versatile, and more skin-friendly than its previous variation.

Now featuring the Arc-Chill cooling technology, the New Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Bamboo Viscose reaches the Q-Max score of 0.4, which doubles the industry average of 0.2. In addition, the new technology-enabled blanket is twice as cool and absorbs body heat instantly upon skin contact.

On the reverse side, the new cooling blanket now features a layer of innovative cooling fabric consisting of bamboo viscose and a cooling yarn blend, making this cooling blanket a dual-side summer companion. In addition, the viscose from bamboo also brings extra breathability and the moisture-wicking ability to the summer blanket.

The all-new Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Bamboo Viscose is now Standard 100 by OEKO TEX certified. The safety standard provides hot sleepers with sensitive skin conditions or allergies to spend their hot and humid summer days and nights just as comfortable, dry, and cozy as other seasons.

Available in two elegant color options of Blue and Grey, as well as four size options, including 50" by 60", 60" by 80", 90" by 90", and a King size of 104" by 90", the all-new Bedsure Cooling Blanket with Bamboo Viscose is priced starting at just $25.99 before discounts.

Bedsure Waterproof Mattress Protector

The Bedsure Waterproof Mattress Protector does more than prolong the life span of mattresses and protects them from stains. This innovative waterproof mattress protector features several technologies for ultimate cooling ability, breathability, and practicality.

The Bedsure Waterproof Mattress Protector features a blend of 40% rayon from bamboo and 60% polyester, making its sleepers beautifully comfortable, dry, and cool throughout the night. The fusion of bamboo and polyester brings even heat distribution and regulates body temperature at a comfortable range while retaining the softness one may expect from bedding products.

The new upgraded 3D Air Fabric found on the mattress protector is a breathable water repellent component of the product. With its fluffy design, the 3D Air Fabric enables a cloud-like sleeping experience, allowing air to travel beneath. At the same time, the water-repelling mesh will reject liquid content from penetrating underneath.

In addition, Bedsure has also incorporated a layer of impermeable TPU material into the mattress protector, making it abrasion-free, soft, elastic, and 100% proof of liquid of all kinds. The protective nature of Bedsure Waterproof Mattress Protector prolongs the life span of mattresses and is a worthy investment for the long run.

The perfect summer mattress guardian Bedsure 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector comes in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, and King sizes, and starts at just $28.99 before discounts.

As the summer season arrives in just weeks, Bedsure is excited to bring these bamboo-based products to the market. Moving forward, Bedsure is committed to continue its mission to bring customers sustainable coziness.

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 17 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.

