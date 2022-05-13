Global Semiconductor Supplier Signs Million-Dollar-Deal with Darktrace

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that a leading global technology company has selected Darktrace's Self-Learning AI to protect both its IT and OT environment in a million-dollar-deal, adding to Darktrace's roster of customers in the semiconductor sector.

The technology company, which has over 1,000 employees globally, develops semiconductor solutions for use across industries including transportation, healthcare, manufacturing and construction. It has selected Darktrace's Industrial Immune System to secure its intellectual property and sensitive telemetry data exchanged in its industrial control systems (ICS) environments.

As the company continues innovating to meet growing demand for semiconductor technology, Darktrace's Industrial Immune System will defend against emerging threats from insiders, competitors, nation-states and financially motivated threat actors. Self-Learning AI uniquely supports the semiconductor supplier in facing these challenges by learning and adapting to the 'patterns of life' for the organization. By developing an understanding of what 'normal' business operations look like, the AI is able to spot and stop novel cyber-threats.

As many industries have embraced digital transformation over recent years, the convergence of IT and OT has helped organizations to maximize productivity and introduce greater transparency into operational processes. However, it has also presented opportunities for threat actors to exploit vulnerabilities in these interconnected systems, and attacks are increasingly 'spilling over' from traditional IT into the OT sphere. Protecting these areas in isolation is not sufficient - AI is needed to illuminate the entire enterprise and fight back against emerging threats.

"We are proud to protect organizations that share our pursuit for uninterrupted innovation in an ever-evolving threat landscape," said Poppy Gustafsson OBE, CEO at Darktrace. "Defending the semiconductor industry is crucial not only for the advancement of innovation but for ensuring that the global manufacturing supply chain can run smoothly. Darktrace's AI is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of this sector by intelligently detecting and responding to threats across the entire enterprise."

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,800 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Group has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

