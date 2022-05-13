Hard Rock Hotel New York Hosts Star-Studded Grand Opening Event

A-List Performers John Legend, DJ Cassidy, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, and More Turn Up the Volume at Midtown Manhattan's Newest Entertainment Destination

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy of New York City was electric within Hard Rock Hotel New York, as the new hospitality and entertainment destination hosted an exclusive grand opening event, attended by some of the biggest names in music, film and nightlife. World-renowned artists including John Legend and DJ Cassidy celebrated the hotel's debut with intimate performances, while some of the most celebrated names in the entertainment industry graced the star-studded red carpet and enjoyed the launch of the brand's newest hotel.

Hard Rock Hotel New York Grand Opening Party (PRNewswire)

Bustling with sensory experiences at every turn, each of the hotel's distinct venues offered moments of discovery as attendees made their way throughout the property. Guests entered the upscale NYY Steak while art and entertainment were taken to show stopping heights at RT60 with Artist and DJ Alec Monopoly painting an auction piece. Sessions and the Rock Star Suite welcomed sets from Chantel Jeffries and DJ Coleman and all before the headlining performance.

The marquee event and main show was hosted in The Venue on Music Row. The evening commenced with a traditional blessing of the Seminole Tribe of Florida given by S.R. Tommie, Seminole Tribe member and President of the largest Native American creative agency in the world, Redline Media Group. Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live fame played emcee and host, introducing key leadership for Hard Rock's celebratory guitar smash moment, with Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida Marcellus Osceola Jr., and council representatives of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

During the ceremonial guitar smash led by Chairman of Hard Rock International (HRI) and CEO of Seminole Gaming, Jim Allen, HRI pledged monetary donations of $100,000 each to South Asian Youth Action (SAYA) and YWCA of Queens. Social purpose is the life of Hard Rock, a company founded on the mottos – Love All-Serve All, Take Time To Be Kind, Save The Planet, and All Is One. Hard Rock Hotel New York aims to further this mission at the property level, working to improve lives, help the community, sustain the earth and infuse the power of music along the way.

John Legend christened the stage of The Venue as the first of many headliners to perform in the intimate space. After John Legend set the stage, DJ Cassidy surprised guests with the New York debut of his viral phenomenon turned television series "Pass The Mic Live," featuring three New York City Hip Hop icons, Nas, Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe. Wowing the crowd for nearly 90-minutes, the legendary recording artists took to the stage throughout Cassidy's electrifying genre-bending set performing some of the most iconic Hip Hop records of all time including Nas' "If I Ruled The World," Busta Rhymes "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See," and Fat Joe's "Lean Back."

The party continued 34 floors above the skyline in RT60 rooftop bar and terrace as Charly Jordan, and Zack Bia played back to back into the early morning.

Photo assets from Hard Rock Hotel New York's grand opening celebration can be found here . For more information and reservations, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com/new-york or following along at @hardrockhotelnyc .

John Legend headlines Hard Rock Hotel New York's grand opening party (PRNewswire)

Hard Rock Hotel New York (PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock Hotel New York) (PRNewswire)

