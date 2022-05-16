Cosmax Discovers "2nd Generation Skin Microbiome"... The Pioneering Continues

Found in novel microorganisms on infant skin, three years since the 2019 discovery of the first-generation microbiomes,

BUNDANG-GU, South Korea, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmax succeeded in discovering the second-generation skin microbiome. The company had previously discovered the world's first anti-aging skin microbiome. The novel microorganism is considered to be a family-level discovery, expected to resonate in both cosmetic and biological academia.

Cosmax, the world's largest cosmetic R&D and manufacturing ODM company (CEO Lee Byung-man), announced on the March, 24th that it has discovered a new microbiome group with characteristics similar to that of materials which form the skin barrier.

Cosmax's Research&Innovation Center has studied microbiomes that are beneficial to the human skin since 2011. "Microbiome" combines "microbe", which inhabit human tissue, and "biome", referring to an ecosystem.

It refers to the microorganisms and their genetics inside the human body. It is often found in the intestinal, skin, oral, or respiratory organs but their individual functions have not yet been proved.

In 2019, Cosmax launched products containing the microbiome coined Strain CX, which was discovered in young women's skin. It utilizes microorganisms in the human skin to activate beneficial bacteria and maintain clear skin.

In a study following the previous discovery, a microorganisms were found through a skin microbiome analysis of 1,000 Korean test participants. Through this process, Cosmax succeeded in discovering a new group of microorganisms from infants and children who have high skin firmness and skin barrier density.

This is a discovery at a scale that is considered to be a novel family in both genetics and taxonomy. In genetics, a newly discovered microorganism is deemed a new family when it has a genetic domain with a difference of 10% or more compared to existing organisms.

Cosmax's second-generation skin microbiome was discovered through a culture method that imitates the skin's actual environment. The new strain is the third in about 2,000 bacteria, hence called "KERA-3".

Compared to the first-generation skin microbiome, its efficacy is more balanced in all areas of the skin's condition. It is particularly efficacious in lipid synthesis, skin firmness, and skin barrier reinforcement.

Cosmax calls its second-generation skin microbiome Rappoilot™. It will be trademarked and commercialized. Moreover, the study is to be published in IJSEM, the international microbiology journal.

Also, the skin microbiome platform which had been in development since 2019 will begin services in May. Cosmax developed a new AI algorithm called SKIMInet™ based on genetic information collected from 1,000 test participants.

This is the first system in the world to comprehensively analyze skin environment elements and even genetic data. It is built so that the customer can input consumer skin data for analysis and product commercialization.

Lee Byung-man, President of Cosmax, said, "Cosmax did not stop at pioneering the skin microbiome market. We continued extended studies to create research outputs as well." He continued, "Within the next five years, we will build a skin microbiome research roadmap to endeavor as a leader in the field."

Category First-Generation Microbiome Second-Generation Microbiome Culture method Generally commercialized microbiomes (Microorganism) culture method applied Culture method specialized in skin microbiome used, imitating the human skin environment Efficacy Skin improvement in a focused area (Anti-aging) Broad skin efficacy improvement (Skin barrier, hydration, anti-aging, tone improvement)

