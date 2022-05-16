Energy Alert
HMC ANNOUNCES 2022 WINNERS OF THE STRATEGIC EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Casanova//McCann Takes Best in Show for Mucinex Campaign; Zubi and Anomaly Win Gold

FAIRFAX, Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) announced the 2022 winners of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards, the only award of its kind that honors multicultural strategic thinking and cultural competence in marketing. Casanova//McCann took Best in Show with a Gold for Best Cultural Insight for its Mucinex campaign with Zubi also winning a Gold in that category for its work with Lincoln Motor Company. Anomaly won two Gold awards--one for Best Mainstream Impact for its Don Julio campaign and another for Best Impact on Innovation for its MELĒ campaign. Other agencies recognized include Alma, Captura Group, INNOCEAN USA, Inspire Agency and Lopez Negrete Communications.

"These award-winning campaigns serve as best-in-class case studies for the Hispanic marketing industry, showcasing the very best of Hispanic market intelligence, cultural insights and effectiveness," said Victor Paredes, chair of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards Committee and executive director of account planning at Lopez Negrete Communications. "We are proud that this year's winners represent the distinct voices of our industry. We are honored to provide a forum for the best thinking in our industry, celebrate the work of so many agencies and inspire a pipeline of strategists in the Hispanic market."

Led by jury president Angela Zepeda, CMO of Hyundai Motor America, the judges comprised of client leaders and executives representing Hispanic marketing, media and digital agencies, selected the following winners:

Best Cultural Insight

Award

Client

Campaign/Brand

Agency

Best in Show

Gold

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Mucinex

Casanova//McCann

Gold

The Lincoln Motor Company

Lincoln

Zubi

Silver

Intuit QuickBooks

Intuit QuickBooks

Alma

Bronze

Mattress Firm

Hablemos de tu Descanso

Lopez Negrete
Communications

Honorable
Mention

Kia US

Kia Carnival

Inspire Agency

Mainstream Impact

Award

Client

Campaign/Brand

Agency

Gold

Diageo

Don Julio

Anomaly

Silver

Netflix

Welcome to our World

Anomaly

Impact on Innovation

Award

Client

Campaign/Brand

Agency

Gold

MELĒ Skincare

MELĒ

Anomaly

Silver

Kellogg's

Pop-Tarts

Captura Group

Pro-Bono

Award

Client

Campaign/Brand

Agency

Bronze

Ad Council-FEMA

Disaster Preparation

Lopez Negrete
Communications

Media Connections – Content Strategy

Award

Client

Campaign/Brand

Agency

Silver

Hyundai Motor America

Automotive

INNOCEAN USA

Silver

Ford Motor Company

Bronco Sport

Zubi

Bronze

Ford Motor Company

F-150

Zubi

The winning team from Casanova//McCann and Mucinex/Reckitt Benckiser Group will join Zepeda for an in-depth Strategic Excellence Award session on Tuesday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET, as part of the HMC Virtual Annual Summit. Register for free today at hmcannualsummit.org. The HMC will feature more Strategic Excellence winners in a series of webinars taking place later in the summer.

For more information, visit hispanicmarketingcouncil.org and follow the HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic.

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hmc-announces-2022-winners-of-the-strategic-excellence-awards-301547120.html

SOURCE Hispanic Marketing Council

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.