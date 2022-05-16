LMU Names Joanne Moore as School of Film and Television Dean

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joanne Moore, an acclaimed educator, university administrator, and film industry executive, will be the next dean of Loyola Marymount University's top-ranked School of Film and Television, the university announced today.

Loyola Marymount University named Joanne Moore as new dean of the LMU School of Film and Television. (PRNewswire)

Moore brings to LMU decades of leadership experience spanning higher education and Hollywood. Most recently, she served as associate professor and chair of the Producing Department in the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

"We're excited that Dean Moore will be bringing her record of accomplishments in higher education and the film industry to LMU," said Executive Vice President and Provost Tom Poon. "Her passion for developing 'citizen artists' aligns with our LMU School of Film and Television's mission to educate the next generation of filmmakers, and her industry connections and insights will propel our students and programs to new heights."

At UNCSA, Moore oversaw the academic and administrative operations of the Producing Department and taught numerous courses about production and development. In 2020, the university honored her with its Excellence in Teaching Award.

Before her career in higher education, Moore was a producer, executive, and consultant in the movie and television industries, notably as vice president of Yorktown Productions, the filmmaker Norman Jewison's production company. She developed and oversaw production on several features, including the Academy Award-nominated "The Hurricane," and the remakes of "The Thomas Crown Affair" and "Rollerball," among others.

Moore also served as an executive for several other production companies, where she developed feature films and television pilots that were eventually sold to Twentieth Century Fox, Warner Brothers, Dreamworks, HBO, Showtime, ABC, NBC, F/X, Nickelodeon, and USA Network. While president of scripted production for VDB Productions, she created the company's graphic novel and comic division and was its co-editor in chief.

She was president of Punch Productions, Dustin Hoffman's production company, where she oversaw development and production of "The Devil's Arithmetic," and "A Walk on the Moon." Her earlier credits include producing the 1994 independent film "Swimming with Sharks," a festival favorite that has since earned a cult following.

Dean Moore's appointment at LMU brings her back to Southern California, where she also earned her juris doctorate, from UCLA Law School, and her bachelor's degree in political science from UC Riverside.

"I am excited to join LMU in these extraordinary times for education, when we are called to reimagine how best to help students navigate and thrive in an ever-changing industry," Moore said. "I look forward to partnering with LMU's world-class faculty and staff in developing new opportunities for collaboration, interdisciplinary cross-pollination, and global interconnectedness in LMU School of Film and Television."

Dean Moore's first day at LMU will be June 27, 2022.

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University