Save A Train announces new Booking Executive as a Board Member

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Save A Train, the leader in digital B2B Rail ticketing worldwide and one of the largest global rail distributors, welcomes Mr. John Boguslawski to its Board of Directors.

Save A Train and Mr. Boguslawski, Senior Manager and founding member of Canadian travel start-up Tripstack, made initial contact prior to the recent Covid-19 pandemic when Tripstack chose Save A Train to be its major Rail technology provider because of its winning Multimodal API.

With Covid-19 now globally relaxing, it is clear that the travel industry's new growth catalyst is Rail and discussions between the two parties took a new turn and closer cooperation was established.

"Rail plays a crucial in the future of Travel," John says, "Since we were pioneers in the Multimodal space, we decided to assist Save A Train in becoming even bigger in its crucial role in the travel ecosystem. I am very much looking forward to working with Udi, René and the rest of the team and to make Save A Train the undisputed leader in the international rail travel space."

Save A Train was founded in 2016 with Headquarters in Israel and The Netherlands. Its aim is to digitize and simplify international train travel for B2B partners. Save A Train aims to make Rail travel digital for anyone who wishes to foray into this over $200 Bn market

Save A Train has built a solid rail technology that solves the problems that other competitors, as well as railway companies failed to solve. The Save A train system acts as the backbone of train ticketing globally, and created a solution to many of the problems this complicated and overlooked mobility vertical has.

René de Groot, Managing Director,Save A Train BV adds: "We highly welcome John's extensive global travel experience and his clear views on the future of rail. Together we will work on becoming the Number One Digital Rail specialist in the world."

