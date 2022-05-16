UPDATED: Happsy Announces 2022 Memorial Day Sale with $250 off any size Organic Bed-in-a-Box Mattress

Happsy makes customers happy every day!

CLEVELAND, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified organic bed-in-a-box, Happsy honors Memorial Day with $250 off their certified organic mattresses, sold online, starting today, Monday, May 16th with code MEMORIAL250.

Happsy only makes certified organic mattresses, (GOTS) Global Organic Textile Standard certified organic, and MADE SAFE certified non-toxic, with the manufacturing process following strict environmental standards. Having chosen to use better materials such as organic cotton, latex, and wool. Happsy's comfort inspired by nature" design provides excellent comfort for nearly every body type.

Happsy is a trusted solution for anyone looking to take steps towards a healthier lifestyle and a better night's sleep. Recognized for its high-quality materials, highly comfortable design, and affordable price,

Happsy is also a good choice for the environment, as a proud member of 1% for the Planet donating one percent (or more) of their annual gross mattress sales to approved environmental organizations. And a member and supporter of The Conservation Alliance, a coalition of more than 250 like-minded businesses that pool resources to fund and advocate for the protection of North America's wild places.

For more information on Happsy, visit https://www.happsy.com. For media inquiries, please get in touch with Janelle Dunbar at jd@womensmarketinggroup.com or 516.242.7677.

Happsy is an online mattress brand focused exclusively on offering high-quality, certified organic mattresses and bedding at affordable prices. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress" to Buy Online in 2021, all Happsy mattresses, toppers, and other bedding products are certified to the rigorous organic and non-toxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE. Produced in the U.S. using the highest quality domestic and imported materials approved by GOTS and MADE SAFE without ever using polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMO's, adhesives, flame retardants, or other toxic or questionable chemicals. In addition, all Happsy mattresses are GREENGUARD Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free Validated, and all Happsy latex is GOLS or FSC Preferred by Nature Rainforest Alliance certified. Happsy is also a member and supporter of One Percent for the Planet, Women's Voices for the Earth, and American Sustainable Business Network. Learn more at Happsy.com

