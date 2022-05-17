The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Sales Training Companies 2022 List

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Brooks Group is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's Top 25 Sales Training Companies 2022 list https://bit.ly/3KMFPQt.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is more important than ever. The economy has shifted significantly due to inflation, Covid 19, the war in Ukraine, shortages in supply, and the emergence of new learning technologies.

"Sales training companies had to adjust in the last year," says Gschwandtner. "Each of the sales training companies included on this list was able to pivot quickly to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training both virtually, and in person. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals and decrease onboarding time in a highly challenging economy."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace, and their ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

To evaluate applicants for the list, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from over 340 clients of the applicants. Here is a brief selection of comments from their clients:

"They have a great methodology that is easy for the field to consume, and they go above and beyond to make sure their clients implement successfully and get a high ROI."

"Our sales managers that went through the training said it was the best training they had ever received as part of a sales organization."

"The prep work, training, and follow-up after training are all world class."

"Outstanding, key to our sales transformation."

"Really great people to work with. Professional and eager to work as real partners."

"Not only is the training content excellent, but the delivery and interactivity of the sessions really help participants absorb and apply the techniques."

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2022 list at https://bit.ly/3KMFPQt.

