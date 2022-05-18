Cunard Reports Busiest Booking Day in a Decade

Maiden season on new ship Queen Anne shows demand for Cunard at record levels



VALENCIA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard has reported that the first day of bookings for new ship Queen Anne proves the busiest booking day in a decade.

Queen Anne, Cunard's fourth ship will set in January 2024. (PRNewswire)

The first day of sales shows the incredible strength of demand for our new ship and the Cunard brand is at record levels

The maiden voyage, a seven-night sailing from Southampton departing January 4, 2024, has sold out and demand for Princess & Queens Grill Suites proved especially strong across each of the 10 published new voyages.

"Since we began to unveil details of our fourth ship, the reaction to Queen Anne from guests and travel advisors alike has been phenomenal," said Matt Gleaves, VP, Commercial, North America and Australasia, Cunard. "The first day of sales shows the incredible strength of demand for our new ship and the Cunard brand is at record levels."

The three busiest booking periods for Cunard in the last decade have now happened since March 2021, with the launch of the UK sailings as the brand returned to service, the launch of the summer 2023 program and now the launch of Queen Anne's maiden program.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

