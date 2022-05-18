Deadline Approaching for Standard Motor Products Automotive Scholarships

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced its 2022 scholarship programs: The Blue Streak 'Better Then, Better Now' Scholarship and the Women in Auto Care Scholarship. Grants of $5,000 will be awarded to two students in each category. Submissions will be accepted through May 31, 2022.

Students can enter to be considered for the scholarships by visiting BlueStreakScholarship.com or SMPWIACScholarship.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves. Winners will be selected based on the relevance and creativity of their answers and experience. Each program is open to legal residents of the United States and Puerto Rico. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age, and be currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two- or four-year College, University, or post-high school educational program pursuing an education in automotive technology or repair. Rules and information can be found on each scholarship's page.

"We're delighted to again offer our Blue Streak 'Better Then, Better Now' and Women in Auto Care scholarships, which support those working toward a career in the automotive industry. SMP is proud to reward passionate students who are the future driving force in the field," says John Herc, Vice President of Engine Management Marketing, SMP.

SMP believes in education and training, and has been supporting future technicians with scholarship programs for over a decade.

About Blue Streak® by Standard® Since its introduction, the Blue Streak® brand has been known for premium automotive quality. Made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak® parts are always engineered for superior performance and durability. Featuring heavier- duty ignition coils, premium VVT components, hi-temp blower motor resistor kits, and ignition coils for import vehicles, the Blue Streak® line has been the professional technicians' choice since 1934, and every Blue Streak® part is backed by our limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About SMP: With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do- it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety- related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

