Introducing Altrata, the Leader in Data Intelligence on the Wealthy and Influential

Introducing Altrata, the Leader in Data Intelligence on the Wealthy and Influential

Altrata provides more than 100 million profiles and 4 billion connections enhancing prospect research, business development, and talent acquisition strategies

LONDON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euromoney People Intelligence, a divisional pillar of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, rebrands its business as Altrata, a global partner delivering data and intelligence on the most impactful people to their clients' success.

Altrata includes BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine and Wealth-X. (PRNewswire)

In 2018, Euromoney began an acquisition strategy creating a market leader in people intelligence data that has grown to include 5 products: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X. With the combined data sets and workflow focused delivery options, Altrata is built to deliver more value to clients at scale, creating a new data powerhouse in the market.

Altrata boasts impressive coverage, including:

More than 100 million profiles on global decision makers, business leaders, and wealthy individuals

Billions of professional connections throughout mid to large sized private and public organizations

More than 7 million known associates and connections of high-wealth decision makers

Over 4 million company profiles powering ESG reporting, corporate governance, and diversity stats

"Bringing five unique businesses together, all of which are focused on the world's most influential individuals, has allowed us to kickstart new innovative ways to deliver insight to clients" says James Lavell, CEO of Altrata. "In-depth data sets, integrated delivery channels, and machine learning capabilities all with a single focus on one ultimate solution that can be customized to our clients' workflow is now possible under Altrata."

The business has already delivered success. In April, Lavell presented recent results at Euromoney's Investor and Analyst Teach-In including a rising 93% net renewal rate for its growing roster of 3,300 clients. Ninety-six percent of the Altrata business is subscription based recurring revenue and its book of business has seen double digit growth for the past few years.

Lavell explains, "bringing together our unique data and capabilities into a single platform, business and brand will enhance our existing products, allow continued innovation to drive value to clients, and deliver upon the next phase of our growth journey."

Altrata teams are based in seven different countries and will continue to grow to support the new strategic vision. Lavell and the rest of the Altrata leadership team have set an ambitious agenda and are building a business that can deliver on innovative priorities and fast-moving targets.

Learn more about Altrata by visiting Altrata.com.

About Altrata

Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence. It includes more than 100 million profiles on wealthy individuals around the world and more than 12 million profiles on senior decision makers, board members and c-suite leaders. Altrata provides intelligence on the people who are most impactful to our clients' success.

Advanced integration solutions allow deeper insights and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify up and coming talent quickly. Our data is actionable, accurate, and comprehensive. Powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers who are committed to maintaining millions of profiles and changing data points, so you can effectively engage and make meaningful, lasting connections.

Altrata™ is a registered trademark of the Euromoney Group comprised of five dynamic offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.

Intelligence with impact, learn more at altrata.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altrata