Osano Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osano, a Public Benefit Corp focused on data privacy, is proud to be certified by Great Place to Work® for the first time in 2022! The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their work experience. At Osano, 97% of employees said it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical US-based company.

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Osano is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

"We built Osano with a mission in mind — to do well by doing good and to put people before profits. It's why we're not only a Public Benefit Corporation, but also a B-Corporation," says Arlo Gilbert, CEO of Osano. "I'm proud that our team has rated us so highly, but I can't take the credit because they are the reason our culture has evolved. I couldn't be more excited about the future of Osano, and I am grateful that each team member has chosen to be part of our journey."

Osano strives to ensure its culture reflects its core values: Authenticity and Inclusion, Bold Action, Operational Excellence, and Delightful Experience. With these pillars in mind, its team has focused on creating a high quality of life for all employees, first and foremost by making autonomy and mental health priorities.

Osano also recently received a " Best Place for Working Parents " designation as it continues to develop a family-first culture that ensures everyone feels valued and appreciated. In the survey, Osano's team highly rated its leadership behavior, commitment to inclusion, desire to celebrate accomplishments, and the individual's sense of pride in their work.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Osano is an easy-to-use, complete data privacy platform that helps businesses to quickly become compliant with privacy legislation around the globe, including GDPR, CPRA, LGPD, and more. Platform features include consent management, subject rights management, data discovery, and vendor risk monitoring. Its cookie consent management software is the most widely used in the world. More than 750k companies trust Osano to ensure more than 2.5 billion monthly visitors comply with data privacy legislation. For more information, visit www.osano.com

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

