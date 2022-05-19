Bold Partners with The Terraces of Los Gatos to Bring its Digital Fitness Platform to Senior Living Community

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Age Bold, Inc. ( Bold ), a digital health company delivering science-based exercise programs for balance and fall prevention, joint pain management, and healthier aging, today announced it has partnered with The Terraces of Los Gatos, a HumanGood life plan community, to offer Bold's online platform to their nearly 250 residents.

"The residents of The Terraces of Los Gatos requested classes focused on balance to help reduce fall risk alongside a variety of fitness and balance training classes that they could do on their own schedule," said Evan Zhang, Fitness Coordinator at The Terraces of Los Gatos. "Bold is the perfect solution for our community – offering a large variety of classes and programs that are specifically created for older adults."

Bold's online platform provides personalized, science-based exercise programs to address fundamental health and wellbeing challenges faced by older adults, leveraging research and clinical exercise interventions to prevent falls, reduce arthritis related disability, and reverse frailty by increasing activity levels and improving strength, flexibility, and balance for members. Recent research shows users of Bold's scalable Fall Prevention Program demonstrate a 46% decrease in annualized falls per year and a 206% increase in weekly minutes of physical activity.

"At Bold we believe that maintaining strength and balance with exercise is central to aging independently," said Amanda Rees, CEO and Co-founder of Bold. "Our team is excited to partner with The Terraces of Los Gatos to help enhance their health and wellness offerings and bring our best-in-class platform to their residents. Together, we are continuing our work to close the gap between healthspan and lifespan."

After this initial launch, The Terraces of Los Gatos will evaluate residents' activity levels within Bold.

About The Terraces of Los Gatos

The Terraces of Los Gatos is a HumanGood life plan community located in Los Gatos, California. Since 1992, The Terraces of Los Gatos has been the ideal choice for seniors seeking a San Jose-area retirement community with value, future security, and convenience. For more information, visit www.humangood.org/the-terraces-of-los-gatos.

About Bold

Bold is a digital health and wellness company focused on disease prevention and healthy aging. Utilizing personalized and science based exercise programs, we help our members get stronger and healthier so that they can chase the life they want at any age. At a time in which the cost of healthcare, particularly for older adults, continues to soar, Bold serves to reduce cost and increase access for older adults and health insurers alike – in real-time use as well as in serving as a preventative measure. Bold is a venture backed company, including investors at Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures, Primetime Partners and GingerBread Capital.

