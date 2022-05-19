Norfolk Southern to present at 15th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) President and Chief Executive Officer, Alan H. Shaw and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark R. George will make a presentation at the 15th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference. Details on joining the presentation follow below.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) (PRNewswire)

What: 15th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

When: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Via Webcast

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and sustainable shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation