RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS APPOINTS STEVEN WEISS AS NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) announced that Steven Weiss has joined the agency as Executive Vice President and Group Head of Corporate Communications.

Weiss has more than three decades of experience and has held senior leadership roles at major for-profit and not-for-profit health systems across the country.

"Steven's talents add tremendous value to the breadth and scope of our organization," said Richard Rubenstein, President of RPR. "I am of the opinion that his depth of industry experience and leadership will help our firm's scalability and growth."

In his position as EVP and Corporate Group Head, Weiss is responsible for overseeing the firm's corporate group, providing strategic oversight to the agency's B2B, finance, technology, and healthcare clients, as well as developing and guiding the overall agency business strategy and performance, employee retention, and talent acquisition and operations. This entails leading the refinement of existing and developing new client offerings and serving as a member of the senior leadership of the firm.

Prior to joining RPR, Weiss served as Vice President of MWW PR Group, where he oversaw public relations and marketing for clients across the healthcare, technology, energy, and transportation industries regarding digital and social media marketing, public affairs, government relations, crisis management, and visual branding.

Weiss graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Speech Communication with a public relations specialization and a master's degree in Strategic Public Relations from The George Washington University.

"To be a part of a well-respected and global brand like RPR is both an honor and an opportunity to work with the finest practitioners in the PR field," he said.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is a leading full-service agency based in New York that produces high-profile communications campaigns through branding and messaging, media relations, creative and business development services. Our comprehensive strategy, savvy media expertise and proactive approach shapes and markets a brand's core attributes to generate meaningful results for clients. We represent some of the world's most prominent names in the real estate, business, luxury lifestyle, entertainment, technology, healthcare and non-profit sectors. (www.rubensteinpr.com)

