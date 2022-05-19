SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SWCH, Y, PLAN, and BKEP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SWCH by funds managed by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SWCH shareholders will receive $34.25 in cash for each share of SWCH common stock owned. If you own SWCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/swch

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) in connection with the proposed acquisition of Y by Berkshire Hathaway. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Y shareholders will receive $848.02 in cash for each share of Y common stock owned. If you own Y shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/y

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of PLAN by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PLAN shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash for each share of PLAN common stock owned. If you own PLAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/plan

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP), in connection with the proposed plan of merger pursuant to which an affiliate of Ergon, Inc. ("Ergon") would acquire all of the outstanding common and preferred units of BKEP not already owned by Ergon and its affiliates (the "Common Units" and "Preferred Units"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each holder of the Common Units will receive $4.65 in cash per Common Unit, and each holder of the Preferred Units will receive $8.75 in cash per Preferred Unit. If you own BKEP units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bkep

