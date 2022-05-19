Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at DDW 2022

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced participation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022, to be held in San Diego, CA and online from May 21-24, 2022.

The following will be presented:

May 21, 2022

Presentation Title: "THE ROLE OF M1 TO M2 MACROPHAGE POLARIZATION IN THE ETIOLOGY OF IDIOPATHIC GASTROPARESIS: GWAS PERSPECTIVE"

Abstract Number: 3752409

Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics

Session Type: Plenary Session

Session Title: Late-Breaking Basic Science Abstract Plenary

Session Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM PDT

Presentation Time: 2:15 PM to 2:30 PM PDT

May 23, 2022

Presentation Title: "ENRICHMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EHLERS DANLOS SYNDROME IN IDIOPATHIC GASTROPARESIS – A GENE SET ENRICHMENT ANALYSIS"

Abstract Number: 3696881

Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Cell Biology, Biochemistry and Integrative Physiology

Session Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT



For more information on DDW 2022, please refer to https://ddw.org/.

