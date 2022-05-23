Jackpot mania kicks up across the US as IGT's latest WAP game launches in key commercial gaming jurisdictions Nevada and New Jersey

LONDON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that following a successful launch in tribal gaming jurisdictions, the high-performing Money Mania™ Wide Area Progressive (WAP) video slots game is now live in commercial gaming jurisdictions.

IGT Money Mania Wide Area Progressive Driving Jackpot Excitement in Commercial Gaming Jurisdictions (PRNewswire)

The action-packed Money Mania game is housed on IGT's award-winning, triple-screen PeakSlant32™ cabinet and features two compelling base game themes, Pharaoh's Fortune® and Cleopatra®. The game includes many player-favorite mechanics and is famous for its highly attractive, static top-level "Money Jackpot" and the frequency of its second-level, "Mania Jackpot" WAP jackpot.

Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City are among the first commercial casinos in the U.S. to feature this compelling game.

"After playing IGT's Money Mania, I immediately knew that I had to give players at Circa Casino & Resort an opportunity to experience this high-excitement game," said Derek Stevens, Circa Resort & Casino CEO. "As we've seen with IGT's Wheel of Fortune and Megabucks games over the years, players actively seek out games that award frequent and significant jackpots. Our guests are readily embracing Money Mania on our gaming floors which leads me to believe that it will have real staying power."

"It has been exciting to watch IGT customers and their players benefit from the thrill of Money Mania's compelling gameplay and how frequently they're hitting the second-level jackpot," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Gaming. "In launching Money Mania in commercial jurisdictions and linking its liquidity between the largest gaming destinations in the U.S., IGT is elevating jackpot excitement across the country and giving our customers another way to engage players and differentiate their casino floors."

Through its early deployments in tribal casinos, Money Mania has consistently delivered on its high-performance promise by achieving more than 2x or above floor average play in many casinos. Additionally, players across the country are enjoying frequent payouts from the title's second-level jackpot that is linked through WAP technology.

To learn more about IGT's Money Mania video slots visit IGT.com. To watch a quick video about Money Mania visit YouTube.com.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC